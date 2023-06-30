Cyclists riding from Baltimore to San Francisco make a stop in Princeton

11 Young cyclists who are riding from Baltimore to San Francisco raising funds for the Ulman Cancer Foundation, made a stop in Princeton on Saturday, June 24.

The Ulman Cancer Foundation provides resources and support to young adults with cancer. Each cyclist was required to raise at least $5,000 in order to participate in the ride.

The group enjoyed showers and a swim in the pool at the Bureau County Metro Center and was also given a dinner at the Open Prairie United Church of Christ.

The cyclists slept on the sanctuary floor and were sent off at 5 a.m. on Sunday, June 25 after a quick breakfast.