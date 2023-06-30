June 30, 2023
Cyclists riding from Baltimore to San Francisco make a stop in Princeton

Group is raising funds for the Ulman Cancer Foundation

By Shaw Local News Network
The group enjoyed showers and a swim in the pool at the Bureau County Metro Center and was also given a dinner at the Open Prairie United Church of Christ. The group is pictured with Open Prairie's Pastor Adam Webber. (Photo provided by Sarah Criner)

11 Young cyclists who are riding from Baltimore to San Francisco raising funds for the Ulman Cancer Foundation, made a stop in Princeton on Saturday, June 24.

The Ulman Cancer Foundation provides resources and support to young adults with cancer. Each cyclist was required to raise at least $5,000 in order to participate in the ride.

The group enjoyed showers and a swim in the pool at the Bureau County Metro Center and was also given a dinner at the Open Prairie United Church of Christ.

The cyclists slept on the sanctuary floor and were sent off at 5 a.m. on Sunday, June 25 after a quick breakfast.