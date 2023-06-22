Friends of the Princeton Library recognize Mary Ann Smith as Volunteer of the Year

The Friends of the Princeton Public Library has recognized Mary Ann Smith as the Betty Pretzsch Memorial Volunteer of the Year. The award was first presented in 2014.

Pretzsch was a past member and served as Secretary on the Friends of the Library Board. She also volunteered many hours in support of friends activities.

The award is given to a five-year member of the Friends of Princeton Public Library organization who has demonstrated their interest in the goals of the friends group by volunteering at the library and supporting the works of the friends.

Smith has been a member of Friends of the Library since 2013 and has been an active volunteer since joining the organization. She volunteers weekly as an assistant to the library staff.

Her duties include shelving books, filling the book requests for patrons and more. Smith has also consistently volunteered in the book sale room since 2014.