Bureau County Grand Jury: June 14, 2023

The following cases were considered by the Bureau County Grand Jury on Wednesday.
Steven W. Hufnagel, 39, of Princeton, was indicted for the Class 4 Felony of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (heroin). He is accused of possessing less than 15 grams of a substance containing heroin. A Princeton police officer testified before the grand jury. The defendant is in custody with bond set at $30,000 (10% to apply).
Courtney Rae Garms, 29, of Kewanee, was indicted for the Class 4 Felony of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (heroin). She is accused of possessing less than 15 grams of a substance containing heroin. A Princeton police officer testified before the grand jury. The defendant is free from custody after posting bond of $15,000 ($600 bail).
Heather A. Graves, 40, of Spring Valley, was indicted on two counts of the Class 2 Felony of aggravated battery and one count of the Class 4 felony of criminal trespass to a residence. She is accused of entering a Spring Valley residence without authority and remaining in said residence after she knew one or more people were present. While police were conducting their investigation, she was further accused of making physical contact of an insulting and provoking nature to two different Spring Valley officers, in that she struck one officer in the face with her foot and the other officer in his leg with her foot. A Spring Valley police officer testified before the grand jury. The defendant is free from custody after posting bond of $20,000 (10% to apply).
Justin N. Metcalf, 39, of Princeton, was indicted for the Class 4 Felony of unlawful possession within a school zone by a sex offender. He is accused of being present at a school in Bureau County when people younger than 18 were present when he is a child sex offender. A Bureau County Sheriff’s Office sergeant testified before the grand jury. The defendant is free from custody after posting bond of $25,000 (10% to apply).
Hailey J. Hammell, 23, of Spring Valley, was indicted on three counts of the Class 2 Felony of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine). She is accused of delivering less than 1 gram of a substance containing cocaine to another on three separate occasions. A Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team agent testified before the grand jury. This defendant is free from custody after posting bond in the amount of $35,000 (10% to apply).
Debra Rodriguez, aka Debra Rivera, 60, of La Salle, was indicted for the Class 4 Felony of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine). She is accused of possessing less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine. A Spring Valley police officer testified before the grand jury. The defendant is free from custody on a recognizance bond.
These indictments were presented to the grand jury by Bureau County State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick and First Assistant State’s Attorney Greg Sticka. The indictments were returned before Judge Geno Caffarini and Judge James Adreoni. There were two suppressed cases.
These indictments are accusations against the defendants. They are presumed innocent until proven guilty.