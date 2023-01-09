Knights of Columbus in Princeton donate $2,056 to Gateway Services

Jeff Peacock, grand knight of the Father Edward Farrell Knights of Columbus Council 5591 in Princeton, presented a check for $2,056.40 to Tracy Wright, CEO of Gateway Services.

Funds were raised through the annual Tootsie Roll Drive.

“The Knights of Columbus is a fraternal organization supporting local charitable organizations like Gateway Services,” Peacock said. “We appreciate the support shown to us by the community.”

Wright said the funds will go to services and supports.

“We are so thankful to have a local Knights of Columbus council that dedicates their time to raise funds through their annual Tootsie Roll sales,” Wright said. “Their efforts are appreciated and truly make a difference in the lives of so many people.”

Gateway Services was established in 1970, the same year that the first Tootsie Roll Drive occurred in Chicago. Services and supports are provided for people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities in Bureau, Marshall and Putnam counties. To learn more, visit www.gateway-services.org or find them on Facebook