June 14, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Bureau County Republican

Wyanet Community Club brings flex court to Memorial Park

By Kevin Hieronymus
Current and past members of the Wyanet Community Club, former Wyanet High School basketball players and town board members and the mayor take part in the grand opening for the new flex courts at Memorial Park in Wyanet.

Current and past members of the Wyanet Community Club, former Wyanet High School basketball players and town board members and the mayor take part in the grand opening for the new flex courts at Memorial Park in Wyanet. (Photo provided)

WYANET - The Wyanet Community Club is bringing a new athletic court surface to the Wyanet Memorial Park.

The flex court includes a full court for basketball and areas for volleyball, pickle ball, shuffle board, and 4 square, “using it for a little bit of everything,” club member Jason Smith said.

The courts, which had its grand opening Friday, were painted in Bureau Valley Storm Columbia and Navy colors and “turned out awesome,” Smith said.

The Community Club raised $32,500 through its Queen of Hearts fundraiser for the project. The Village of Wyanet also contributed $17,500 to the project, Smith said.

Committee members heading up the project were Barbie Patnoe and Jamie Smith.

Youth of Wyanet take part in the grand opening for the new flex courts at Memorial Park in Wyanet.

Youth of Wyanet take part in the grand opening for the new flex courts at Memorial Park in Wyanet. (Photo provided)