Wyanet Community Club brings flex court to Memorial Park

WYANET - The Wyanet Community Club is bringing a new athletic court surface to the Wyanet Memorial Park.
The flex court includes a full court for basketball and areas for volleyball, pickle ball, shuffle board, and 4 square, “using it for a little bit of everything,” club member Jason Smith said.
The courts, which had its grand opening Friday, were painted in Bureau Valley Storm Columbia and Navy colors and “turned out awesome,” Smith said.
The Community Club raised $32,500 through its Queen of Hearts fundraiser for the project. The Village of Wyanet also contributed $17,500 to the project, Smith said.
Committee members heading up the project were Barbie Patnoe and Jamie Smith.