Princeton duo charged following drug investigation

Two Princeton residents were charged with felony drug offenses after drug agents investigated narcotic transfers from Chicago to Princeton.

Paul C. Hayden, 39, of Princeton, was charged Tuesday with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (heroin) with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony carrying 6 to 30 years in prison Tuesday after an investigation by agents of the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, assisted by the Princeton Police Department. Bond was set at $50,000.

At 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, agents and officers noticed an individual, Hayden, as a suspect in the illegal narcotic trafficking. Agents surveilled Hayden and he was later approached in the 2200 block of North Main Street in Princeton. Through their investigation it was determined Hayden had in his possession a baggie containing less than one gram of purported heroin.

Hayden was taken into custody and transported to the Bureau County Jail. While being processed, at the jail, Hayden was found to have an additional about 23 grams of purported heroin.

Drug agents and police then began another investigation Wednesday at the train depot.

During this investigation, agents identified Jasmine R. Storm, 23, of Princeton, as a person associated with the narcotic trafficking. Agents surveilled Storm enter into a gold Mercury and began to leave the area. Agents directed a Bureau County Deputy to the location of the vehicle and the vehicle was stopped near Main and Vernon streets.

Through the investigation agents discovered Storm to have in her possession 44 small plastic baggies containing about 42 grams of purported heroin/fentanyl.

Storm was transported to the Bureau County Jail. Storm was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (heroin) with the intent to deliver, also a Class X felony. Storm is awaiting a felony bond hearing.