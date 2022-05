Thomas Zebron, 18, of La Salle wasn’t really trying to hook this paddlefish, which he reeled in Sunday at the Hennepin Canal in Bureau Junction. Rather, he had hooked a bluegill and was reeling it in when the paddlefish got to it first.

Zebron let the paddlefish go, but not before documenting his unexpected catch, which checked in at 33 inches and about 6 pounds.