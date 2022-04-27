Prairie Arts Council presents ‘Delval Divas’ on April 29, 30 and May 1

The Prairie Arts Council invites the public to join them for Delval Divas, written by Barbara Pease Weber. Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on April 29 and 30 and 2 p.m. May 1 at 24 E. Park Ave. in Princeton.

Stella Wild, MBA;Linda Robertson, MD, PhD; Rosemary Adams, JD/MBA; and Beth Ziegler, MBA have some things in common.

Besides being educated, successful and professional women, they also share the same address. It isn’t a swanky high rise apartment building or a beachfront condo; they reside at the Delaware Valley Federal Correctional Facility, a low-level security prison for white and pink collar criminals.

Add in a new inmate charged with murder, a missing warden and the threat of being transferred to the less-than-glamorous Black Rock Federal Prison and the Divas look to save Delval, solve a murder and reunite on a Roman holiday.

Director Ellen Marincic has cast Karin Hansen of Princeton as Stella, Jill Marti of Princeton as Linda, Kathy Hepner of Streator as Rosemary, Bobette Roberson of Ottawa as Sharon, Kelli Montgomery of Ottawa as Lucille and Jennifer Walk of Hennepin as Beth.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and may be purchased online at prairiearts.org, by emailing prairieartsprinceton@gmail.com or by leaving a message at 815-875-2787.

Tickets will also be available at the door. Doors will open 30 minutes before showtime.

Delval Divas is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company.

Prairie Arts programming is funded in part by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and The Princeton Closet.