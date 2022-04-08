Property Transfers: Feb 1-15, 2022

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
Feb. 1, 2022
Edward Weidner to Good Roots Property Rentals LLC, warranty deed, Lot 10 and part of Lot 11 in Hallam’s Addition in Princeton, $102,000.
Cernovich Rentals Series No. 5 LLC to Good Roots Rentals LLC, part of Lot 5 in Block 14 in Sheffield, $52,000.
Pursuit of Freedom LLC to Heather and Jimmy Raffelson, warranty deed, part of Lot 15 in Block 118 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $60,000.
Brian and Tracy Black to Joshua and Lisa Catton, warranty deed, Lots 15 and 16 in Block 5 in Brown’s Addition in Wyanet, $210,000.
Dorothy, Richard and Thomas Koch to Ava and William Cattani, warranty deed, Lot 8 in Block 12 in Ladd, $69,000.
Barry Reed to Bethany and Lucas Young, warranty deed, parts of Section 31 in Wheatland Township, $441,585.83.
Loren Reed Trust, Loren Reed (decd) and Kevin Reed (ex) to Bethany and Lucas Young, executor deed, parts of Section 3 in Wheatland Township, $441,585.83.
Feb. 2, 2022
RAS Closing Services LLC to Thomas and Vicki Giehl, warranty deed, Lot 312 in Greencroft Phase III in Princeton, $190,000.
Feb. 3, 2022
Dina Childers (tr), Shurson Family Irrevocable Only Trust and Craig Shurson (tr) to Gregoary and Sandra Casey, trustees’ deed, Lot 43 in Walnut, $128,000.
Feb. 4, 2022
Chicago Title Land Trust Company Trust #34657 and Citizens First National Bank (tr) to Hope Investments LLC-Elm Place Series, trustees’ deed, part of Section 9 in Princeton Township, $458,882.41.
Molly Sissel to Austin Kraft, warranty deed, Lot 6 and part of Lot 7 in Riley’s Addition in Mineral, $43,500.
Laurie and Stephen Bonucci to Eric and Joseph Santos, warranty deed, part of Lot 5 in Princeton, $405,000.
Laurie and Stephen Bonucci to Eric and Joseph Santos, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 17 in Princeton Township, $75,000.
Thomas Carr to Thomas D. Carr, warranty deed, Lots 18 and 19 in Block 14 in West Addition in Princeton, $135,000.
Feb. 7, 2022
Gregg Williams to David and Jill Simpson, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 24 in Manlius Township, $17,500.
Aaron and Ellen Allicks to Michael Cerra, warranty deed, part of Section 3 in Princeton Township, $265,000.
Karen Jenneman to Side Tracked Inc., warranty deed, Lot 1 in Block 41 in Spring Valley, $65,000.
Brent Heavener to Amery Rentals LLC-Tampico, warranty deed, Lots 62 and 63 and part of Lot 61 in Mineral, $150,000.
Joan Ellen Graff (decd), Norman Graff (decd), Terrance Graff (decd), Adam Graff, Brandon Graff, Cynthia Graff, Linda Graff, Mark Graff, Scott Graff and Steven Graff to Norman J. Graff II and Mary Hartman, warranty deed, Lots 6, 7 and 8 in Block 6 in Dover, $75,000.
Carol and Cecil Dahl to Abby and Steve Blades, warranty deed, Lots 9 and 10 in Block 3 in Atwood’s Addition in Neponset, $40,000.
Jeffrey and Theresa Piper to Luz Cano, warranty deed, Lot 2 in East Addition in Princeton, $127,500.
Feb. 8, 2022
Robyn Washer to Lisa Jensen and Colette Maher, warranty deed, Lot 174 in Elston’s Addition in Princeton, $158,000.
Margaret Buck (decd), Arthur Buck Jr., Leslie Portillo and Lisa Zeglis to Carolina Luna Casanova and Humberto Salazar, warranty deed, Lot 11 in Block 22 in O’Beirne’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $54,500.
Feb. 9, 2022
JICTB, Inc. to Donald and Sandra Elmore, warranty deed, Lots 6, 7, 8 and 9 and part of Lot 10 in Block 1 in Ingall’s Addition in Dover, $16,000.
Jason and Lana Hayes to Illinois Department of Transportation, warranty deed, part of Section 34 in Selby Township, $1,000.
Feb. 10, 2022
Benck Family Partnership “A” Limited Partnership and Robert Benck to Scott and Valerie Jensen, warranty deed, part of Section 32 in Indiantown Township, $1,848,000.
Linda Gustafson to Richard and Robin Widmer, joint tenancy deed, Lot 5 in Hidden Lake Subdivision, SW, Sec. 17 in Princeton, $225,000.
Feb. 14, 2022
Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association to Allyssa and Christopher Burk, warranty deed, part of Lot 23 in Bass Second Addition in Malden, $128,000.
Dale Dugosh to Kamps Illinois Farm LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 5 in Arispie Township, $344,225.
Shawn and Steve Lewis to Melanie Whitmer, warranty deed, Lots 17, 18, 19 and 20 in Block 15 in West Addition in Princeton, $122,000.
Feb. 15, 2022
Lorraine Happach Revocable Trust and Ronald Happach Revocable Trust to Patricia Coffey and Travis Wicks, trustees’ deed, Lot 6 in Block 41 and part of Lot 7 in Block 41 in Second South Addition in Sheffield, $32,000.
Austin Bean to Tyler Elliott, warranty deed, part of Lot 9 in Block 86 in O’Beirne’s Second Addition in Spring Valley, $66,500.
Christina Anderson (ex), Mark Anderson, Irene Miller Estate, Diane Miller and Lawrence Miller to Alden Rudiger, warranty deed, part of Lot 2 in Maple Subdivision in Princeton, part of Lot 13 in Erickson Subdivision in Princeton, parts of Lot 95 in Princeton and parts of Lot 96 in Princeton, $270,000.
WRBF LLC to Blanca Guadalupe Castillo Castro and Fernando Lucero Mucino, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 40 in Spring Valley, $53,000.