Illinois Department on Aging seeks nominations for Senior Hall of Fame

The Illinois Department on Aging announced it is accepting nominations for the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame.

The honor is reserved for adults age 65 and older who excel in the categories of community service, education, performance or graphic arts and the labor force.

Gov. JB Pritzker said the honor is a great way to give recognition to those who deserve it.

“Especially as we continue to navigate challenging times, the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame is a great program to spotlight older adults for their successes and bring them some well-deserved recognition,” Pritzker said.

The Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame was established by the General Assembly in 1994 to honor older residents’ contributions.

Nominations for the 2022 class of inductees must be submitted by June 1. For information or to submit a nomination, visit the hall of fame website at https://www2.illinois.gov/aging/HallofFame/Pages/default.aspx.

“Most of us can think of an older friend or neighbor who has made an impact in our lives and nominating that person for the Senior Illinoisan Department on Aging is a wonderful way to show your appreciation,” Department on Aging Director Paula Basta said. “I encourage everyone to help us recognize older adults with a long history of helping and inspiring others.”

The Illinois Department on Aging serves and advocates for older Illinoisans and their caregivers by administering quality and culturally appropriate programs that promote partnerships and encourage independence, dignity and quality of life.

For information about the department’s programs and the services for older adults and people with disabilities, visit https://www2.illinois.gov/aging/HallofFame/Pages/default.aspx. You also may call the senior helpline at 1-800-252-8966 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.