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The polls have closed: Here is what to look for in Grundy County

Empty voting booths are vacant on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at Hall High School in Spring Valley.

Empty voting booths are vacant on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at Hall High School in Spring Valley. (Scott Anderson)

By Michael Urbanec

The polls in Grundy County have officially closed for the Illinois primary election, which means it’s time to hurry up and wait for votes to be counted. Here is what to look out for.

Most of the races of consequence this primary are statewide, but that doesn’t mean Grundy voters don’t have anything to decide locally. Republicans have one contested race for the county board’s first district nomination.

Here are Grundy County’s March 2026 primary election results ]

Voters were asked to choose up to three candidates between current board chairman Drew Muffler, current board member Douglas Ferro, Christina Jenkins, and Keith Christensen.

Republican voters will also decide the nominee for the regional superintendent of schools for Grundy and Kendall counties, between the current Superintendent Meghan Martin and challenger Kristen Koppers.

There is also a proposition on the ballot that decides whether or not Grundy County will adopt the federal scholarship tax credit to allow privately donated funds be given to Illinois students.

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Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec covers Grundy County and the City of Morris, Coal City, Minooka, and more for the Morris Herald-News