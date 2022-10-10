JuJu Smith-Schuster receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Monday’s Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game

Player props for Kansas City Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Monday against the Las Vegas Raiders are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Chiefs play the Raiders at 7:15 p.m. central on ESPN.

JuJu Smith-Schuster player receiving, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Receptions 4.5 (-157) 4.5 (+114) Total Receiving Yards 51.5 (-121) 51.5 (-121) Longest Reception 19.5 (-111) 19.5 (-123) First TD Scorer +625 Anytime TD Scorer +135 Player to score 2 or more TDs +750

Smith-Schuster trends:

Smith-Schuster has gone over 4.5 receptions in three of four games, and has eight targets in three of four games.

The Chiefs’ WR has gone over 51.5 receiving yards in two of four games.

Smith-Schuster has gone over 19.5 yards on his longest reception twice, and has another game with 19 yards exactly for his longest reception.

Smith-Schuster has zero touchdowns this season.

Jim Derry says:

KANSAS CITY 30, Las Vegas (+7) 26: As well as the Chiefs played last week, how are bettors supposed to believe they are back to being the old “Chiefs” after blowing a game they had no business losing in Indianapolis or getting a bit lucky against the Chargers the week before?

While I think the Raiders are underrated despite their slow start, I don’t love this pick simply because we don’t know which K.C. team is gonna show up. A complete pass for me. (Over 51.)

Mark Kern says:

Analysis: The Raiders had a ton of hype in the off-season because they added Davante Adams to an already explosive offense. He is tied for third in the NFL with three touchdowns receiving and tied for eighth with 26 catches, but the efficiency isn’t there yet. He has been targeted 47 times in four games, which trails only Cooper Kupp (54). Derek Carr is only completing 61% of his passes, which would be the lowest percentage since his rookie year (58.8%).

Kansas City looked like a Super Bowl contender in the 41-31 victory against the Buccaneers. Patrick Mahomes was in complete control, as he threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns. Combined with the rushing attack, and the Chiefs offense was unstoppable against Tampa Bay. Travis Kelce was dominant in the game, grabbing nine catches for 92 yards and one touchdown.

Both teams are coming off nice wins, but only one of them looked like a contender. If Kansas City comes out and plays like how it did at Tampa Bay, then this one has the makings of a blowout.

Prediction: Kansas City 38, Las Vegas 20