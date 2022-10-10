Josh Jacobs rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Monday’s Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs game

Player props for Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs on Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Chiefs play the Raiders at 7:15 p.m. central on ESPN.

Josh Jacobs player rushing, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Rushing Yards 61.5 (-101) 61.5 (-135) Total Rushing Attempts 15.5 (-106) 15.5 (-129) Total Rushing + Receiving Yards 85.5 (-115) 85.5 (-119) Total Receptions 2.5 (-169) 2.5 (+123) Total Receiving Yards 18.5 (-117) 18.5 (-117) Longest Reception 10.5 (-129) 10.5 (-106) First TD Scorer +500 Anytime TD Scorer -112 Player to score 2 or more TDs +450

Jacobs trends:

Jacobs has gone over 61.5 rushing yards in each of the past three games, topping out with 144 rushing yards last week.

Jacobs has two games with 16 or more rushing attempts.

After getting just one target in each of the first two games, Jacobs has 11 targets in the past two weeks combined, with 5 receptions each week.

Jacobs’ longest reception has gone over 10.5 yards in all four weeks this year.

The Las Vegas running back has scored two touchdowns this season, both came last week.

Jim Derry says:

KANSAS CITY 30, Las Vegas (+7) 26: As well as the Chiefs played last week, how are bettors supposed to believe they are back to being the old “Chiefs” after blowing a game they had no business losing in Indianapolis or getting a bit lucky against the Chargers the week before?

While I think the Raiders are underrated despite their slow start, I don’t love this pick simply because we don’t know which K.C. team is gonna show up. A complete pass for me. (Over 51.)

Mark Kern says:

Analysis: The Raiders had a ton of hype in the off-season because they added Davante Adams to an already explosive offense. He is tied for third in the NFL with three touchdowns receiving and tied for eighth with 26 catches, but the efficiency isn’t there yet. He has been targeted 47 times in four games, which trails only Cooper Kupp (54). Derek Carr is only completing 61% of his passes, which would be the lowest percentage since his rookie year (58.8%).

Kansas City looked like a Super Bowl contender in the 41-31 victory against the Buccaneers. Patrick Mahomes was in complete control, as he threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns. Combined with the rushing attack, and the Chiefs offense was unstoppable against Tampa Bay. Travis Kelce was dominant in the game, grabbing nine catches for 92 yards and one touchdown.

Both teams are coming off nice wins, but only one of them looked like a contender. If Kansas City comes out and plays like how it did at Tampa Bay, then this one has the makings of a blowout.

Prediction: Kansas City 38, Las Vegas 20