Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Monday’s Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs game

Player props for Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Chiefs play the Raiders at 7:15 p.m. central on ESPN.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire player rushing, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Rushing Yards 47.5 (-101) 47.5 (-135) Total Rushing Attempts 12.5 (+116) 12.5 (-160) Total Rushing + Receiving Yards 69.5 (-121) 69.5 (-113) Total Receptions 2.5 (-160) 2.5 (+116) Total Receiving Yards 18.5 (-115) 18.5 (-119) Longest Reception 10.5 (-119) 10.5 (-119) First TD Scorer +500 Anytime TD Scorer -101 Player to score 2 or more TDs +525

Edwards-Helaire trends:

Edwards-Helaire has gone over 47.5 rushing yards in two games this season. His high is 92 yards, which came last week against Tampa Bay.

Edwards-Helaire has only gone over 12.5 rushing attempts one this year; last week against the Bucs.

The Kansas City RB has gone over 2.5 receptions in three of four games this year, and has at least two targets in all four games.

Edwards-Helaire has five touchdowns this season, and has scored two touchdowns in two of four games.

[Go Full Caesar: Wager up to $1,250 for your first bet. If you don’t win, you’ll get 100% of your stake back as a Free Bet. And win or lose, you’ll also get 1,000 Reward Credits® and 1,000 Tier Credits]

Jim Derry says:

KANSAS CITY 30, Las Vegas (+7) 26: As well as the Chiefs played last week, how are bettors supposed to believe they are back to being the old “Chiefs” after blowing a game they had no business losing in Indianapolis or getting a bit lucky against the Chargers the week before?

While I think the Raiders are underrated despite their slow start, I don’t love this pick simply because we don’t know which K.C. team is gonna show up. A complete pass for me. (Over 51.)

Mark Kern says:

Analysis: The Raiders had a ton of hype in the off-season because they added Davante Adams to an already explosive offense. He is tied for third in the NFL with three touchdowns receiving and tied for eighth with 26 catches, but the efficiency isn’t there yet. He has been targeted 47 times in four games, which trails only Cooper Kupp (54). Derek Carr is only completing 61% of his passes, which would be the lowest percentage since his rookie year (58.8%).

Kansas City looked like a Super Bowl contender in the 41-31 victory against the Buccaneers. Patrick Mahomes was in complete control, as he threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns. Combined with the rushing attack, and the Chiefs offense was unstoppable against Tampa Bay. Travis Kelce was dominant in the game, grabbing nine catches for 92 yards and one touchdown.

Both teams are coming off nice wins, but only one of them looked like a contender. If Kansas City comes out and plays like how it did at Tampa Bay, then this one has the makings of a blowout.

Prediction: Kansas City 38, Las Vegas 20