October 09, 2022
Tyler Allgeier rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game

By John Sahly
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Player props for Atlanta Falcons rookie running back Tyler Allgeier on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Bucs play the Falcons at noon central on Fox.

Tyler Allgeier player rushing, receiving, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Rushing Yards43.5 (-111)43.5 (-123)
Total Rushing Attempts12.5 (-104)12.5 (-131)
Total Rushing + Receiving Yards58.5 (-113)58.5 (-121)
Total Receptions1.5 (-184)1.5 (+133)
Total Receiving Yards10.5 (-135)10.5 (-101)
Longest Reception8.5 (-115)8.5 (-119)
First TD Scorer+750
Anytime TD Scorer+165
Player to score 2 or more TDs+950

Allgeier trends:

Allgeier was a popular fantasy football waiver wire pickup because of the Cordarrelle Patterson injury, which should give an increased role for the rookie.

Allgeier has yet to find the end zone in three games.

The Atlanta running back has one target in each of the past two games. He’s caught them both.

Jim Derry says:

HOME TEAM in CAPS

TAMPA BAY 24, Atlanta (+8.5) 20: Something about this game smells funny. I came into the week expecting to pick the Bucs in a blowout, but the deeper I dive into the analysis, Tommy Boy doesn’t look quite right and this team has ZERO chemistry. (Funniest headline of the week: Tom Brady is about to lose one of his rings. But I digress.)

Meanwhile, the Falcons without Cordarrelle Patterson worries me, but this team as a whole has been one of the surprises of the season. Can’t bet against them, and if I had to make a bet on this one, I would simply take the under. (Under 48.)

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Media Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.