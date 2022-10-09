Tyler Allgeier rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game

Player props for Atlanta Falcons rookie running back Tyler Allgeier on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Bucs play the Falcons at noon central on Fox.

Tyler Allgeier player rushing, receiving, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Rushing Yards 43.5 (-111) 43.5 (-123) Total Rushing Attempts 12.5 (-104) 12.5 (-131) Total Rushing + Receiving Yards 58.5 (-113) 58.5 (-121) Total Receptions 1.5 (-184) 1.5 (+133) Total Receiving Yards 10.5 (-135) 10.5 (-101) Longest Reception 8.5 (-115) 8.5 (-119) First TD Scorer +750 Anytime TD Scorer +165 Player to score 2 or more TDs +950

Allgeier trends:

Allgeier was a popular fantasy football waiver wire pickup because of the Cordarrelle Patterson injury, which should give an increased role for the rookie.

Allgeier has yet to find the end zone in three games.

The Atlanta running back has one target in each of the past two games. He’s caught them both.

[Go Full Caesar: Wager up to $1,250 for your first bet. If you don’t win, you’ll get 100% of your stake back as a Free Bet. And win or lose, you’ll also get 1,000 Reward Credits® and 1,000 Tier Credits]

Jim Derry says:

HOME TEAM in CAPS

TAMPA BAY 24, Atlanta (+8.5) 20: Something about this game smells funny. I came into the week expecting to pick the Bucs in a blowout, but the deeper I dive into the analysis, Tommy Boy doesn’t look quite right and this team has ZERO chemistry. (Funniest headline of the week: Tom Brady is about to lose one of his rings. But I digress.)

Meanwhile, the Falcons without Cordarrelle Patterson worries me, but this team as a whole has been one of the surprises of the season. Can’t bet against them, and if I had to make a bet on this one, I would simply take the under. (Under 48.)