Tom Brady passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons game

Player props for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Bucs play the Falcons at noon central on Fox.

Tom Brady player passing, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Passing TDs 2.5 (+159) 2.5 (-224) Total Passing Yards 285.5 (-119) 285.5 (-115) Total Interceptions 0.5 (+143) 0.5 (-199) Total Passing Completions 26.5 (-109) 26.5 (-113) Total Passing Attempts 37.5 (-108) 37.5 (-108) Longest Passing Completion 37.5 (-119) 37.5 (-131) Total Rushing Yards 0.5 (+104) 0.5 (-142) First TD Scorer +2600 Anytime TD Scorer +675

Brady trends:

Brady has gone over 285.5 passing yards only once this season in four games.

Brady threw for one touchdown in each of his first three games, then came up with three in Week 4 against Kansas City.

The Tampa QB hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 1.

Brady has finished with negative rushing yards in three of four games.

[Go Full Caesar: Wager up to $1,250 for your first bet. If you don’t win, you’ll get 100% of your stake back as a Free Bet. And win or lose, you’ll also get 1,000 Reward Credits® and 1,000 Tier Credits]

Jim Derry says:

HOME TEAM in CAPS

TAMPA BAY 24, Atlanta (+8.5) 20: Something about this game smells funny. I came into the week expecting to pick the Bucs in a blowout, but the deeper I dive into the analysis, Tommy Boy doesn’t look quite right and this team has ZERO chemistry. (Funniest headline of the week: Tom Brady is about to lose one of his rings. But I digress.)

Meanwhile, the Falcons without Cordarrelle Patterson worries me, but this team as a whole has been one of the surprises of the season. Can’t bet against them, and if I had to make a bet on this one, I would simply take the under. (Under 48.)