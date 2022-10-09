Mike Evans receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons game

Player props for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Bucs play the Falcons at noon central on Fox.

Mike Evans player receiving, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Receptions 4.5 (-145) 4.5 (+106) Total Receiving Yards 62.5 (-125) 62.5 (-109) Longest Reception 22.5 (-123) 22.5 (-111) First TD Scorer +490 Anytime TD Scorer +115 Player to score 2 or more TDs +625

Evans trends:

Evans has gone over 4.5 receptions just once this season, when he got 8 against Kansas City. He has 21 targets in three games.

Twice, Evans has gone over 62.5 receiving yards, and the only time he didn’t came against New Orleans when he finished with 61 receiving yards.

Evans has scored three times this year, including twice last week against Kansas City.

Jim Derry says:

HOME TEAM in CAPS

TAMPA BAY 24, Atlanta (+8.5) 20: Something about this game smells funny. I came into the week expecting to pick the Bucs in a blowout, but the deeper I dive into the analysis, Tommy Boy doesn’t look quite right and this team has ZERO chemistry. (Funniest headline of the week: Tom Brady is about to lose one of his rings. But I digress.)

Meanwhile, the Falcons without Cordarrelle Patterson worries me, but this team as a whole has been one of the surprises of the season. Can’t bet against them, and if I had to make a bet on this one, I would simply take the under. (Under 48.)