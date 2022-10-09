Drake London receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons game

Player props for Atlanta Falcons rookie wide receiver Drake London on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Bucs play the Falcons at noon central on Fox.

Drake London player receiving, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Receptions 5.5 (+112) 5.5 (-154) Total Receiving Yards 59.5 (-131) 59.5 (-104) Longest Reception 21.5 (-131) 21.5 (-131) First TD Scorer +1200 Anytime TD Scorer +205 Player to score 2 or more TDs +1600

London trends:

London has at least six targets in all four games this season, but he has only caught 18 of them.

The rookie has cleared 59.5 receiving yards in two games, but hasn’t done it in either of the past two games.

London has two touchdown catches - one in Week 2 and one in Week 3.

Jim Derry says:

HOME TEAM in CAPS

TAMPA BAY 24, Atlanta (+8.5) 20: Something about this game smells funny. I came into the week expecting to pick the Bucs in a blowout, but the deeper I dive into the analysis, Tommy Boy doesn’t look quite right and this team has ZERO chemistry. (Funniest headline of the week: Tom Brady is about to lose one of his rings. But I digress.)

Meanwhile, the Falcons without Cordarrelle Patterson worries me, but this team as a whole has been one of the surprises of the season. Can’t bet against them, and if I had to make a bet on this one, I would simply take the under. (Under 48.)