Matthew Stafford passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Monday night vs. San Francisco

Player props for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Rams play the 49ers at 7:15 p.m. on Monday.

Matthew Stafford player passing, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Passing TDs 1.5 (-125) 1.5 (-109) Total Passing Yards 250.5 (-103) 250.5 (-133) Total Interceptions 0.5 (-117) 0.5 (-117) Total Passing Completions 23.5 (-117) 23.5 (-117) Total Passing Attempts 34.5 (-131) 34.5 (-104) Longest Passing Completion 36.5 (-115) 36.5 (-119) Total Rushing Yards 2.5 (-109) 2.5 (-125) First TD Scorer +2600 Anytime TD Scorer +800 Last TD Scorer +2600

Stafford trends:

Stafford has gone under 250.5 passing yards in two of three games this season, although last week he came in at 249 passing yards.

Stafford has thrown for multiple touchdown passes in one of three games this year.

In two of three games, Stafford has finished over 23.5 passing completions.

Stafford has finished with exactly 2 rushing yards in two of three games this year.

News and Notes:

Monday Night Football betting preview: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers odds

Monday Night Football betting preview: Best bet for San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Derry’s Week 4 NFL Picks: A weird start has some bad teams in bright light