Matthew Stafford passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Monday night vs. San Francisco

Bet Los Angeles QB Matthew Stafford’s player props with our Caesars promo code in Illinois

By Shaw Local News Network
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass on the run during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Glendale, Ariz. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 20-12. (John Cordes/AP Images for Panini)

Player props for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Rams play the 49ers at 7:15 p.m. on Monday.

Matthew Stafford player passing, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Passing TDs1.5 (-125)1.5 (-109)
Total Passing Yards250.5 (-103)250.5 (-133)
Total Interceptions0.5 (-117)0.5 (-117)
Total Passing Completions23.5 (-117)23.5 (-117)
Total Passing Attempts34.5 (-131)34.5 (-104)
Longest Passing Completion36.5 (-115)36.5 (-119)
Total Rushing Yards2.5 (-109)2.5 (-125)
First TD Scorer+2600
Anytime TD Scorer+800
Last TD Scorer+2600

Stafford trends:

Stafford has gone under 250.5 passing yards in two of three games this season, although last week he came in at 249 passing yards.

Stafford has thrown for multiple touchdown passes in one of three games this year.

In two of three games, Stafford has finished over 23.5 passing completions.

Stafford has finished with exactly 2 rushing yards in two of three games this year.

News and Notes:

