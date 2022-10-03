October 03, 2022
Jeff Wilson Jr. rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Monday night vs. Los Angeles Rams

Bet San Francisco RB Jeff Wilson Jr.’s player props with our Caesars promo code in Illinois

By Shaw Local News Network
San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (22) runs against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Player props for San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. on Monday night against the Los Angeles are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Rams play the 49ers at 7:15 p.m. on Monday.

Jeff Wilson Jr. player receiving, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Rushing Yards57.5 (-133)57.5 (-103)
Total Rushing Attempts15.5 (-125)15.5 (-109)
Total Rushing + Receiving Yards73.5 (-125)73.5 (-109)
Total Receptions1.5 (-157)1.5 (+114)
Total Receiving Yards11.5 (-119)11.5 (-115)
Longest Reception8.5 (-119)8.5 (-115)
First TD Scorer+490
Anytime TD Scorer+125

Wilson Jr. trends:

Since taking over for the injured Eli Mitchell in Week 1, Wilson has gone over 57.5 rushing yards in each of the past two games.

Wilson has received 12 and 18 carries in the two games he’s been the starting running back.

Wilson has been targeted at least twice in every game this year, and has caught all seven of his targets.

His receiving yards in the two games he’s been the starter: 19 and 31 yards apiece.

News and Notes:

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)

