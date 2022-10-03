Jeff Wilson Jr. rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Monday night vs. Los Angeles Rams

Player props for San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. on Monday night against the Los Angeles are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Rams play the 49ers at 7:15 p.m. on Monday.

Jeff Wilson Jr. player receiving, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Rushing Yards 57.5 (-133) 57.5 (-103) Total Rushing Attempts 15.5 (-125) 15.5 (-109) Total Rushing + Receiving Yards 73.5 (-125) 73.5 (-109) Total Receptions 1.5 (-157) 1.5 (+114) Total Receiving Yards 11.5 (-119) 11.5 (-115) Longest Reception 8.5 (-119) 8.5 (-115) First TD Scorer +490 Anytime TD Scorer +125

Wilson Jr. trends:

Since taking over for the injured Eli Mitchell in Week 1, Wilson has gone over 57.5 rushing yards in each of the past two games.

Wilson has received 12 and 18 carries in the two games he’s been the starting running back.

Wilson has been targeted at least twice in every game this year, and has caught all seven of his targets.

His receiving yards in the two games he’s been the starter: 19 and 31 yards apiece.

News and Notes:

