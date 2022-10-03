October 03, 2022
George Kittle receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Monday night vs. Los Angeles Rams

Bet San Francisco TE George Kittle’s player props with our Caesars promo code in Illinois

By Shaw Local News Network
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Player props for San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle on Monday night against the Los Angeles are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Rams play the 49ers at 7:15 p.m. on Monday.

George Kittle player receiving, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Receptions4.5 (+114)4.5 (-157)
Total Receiving Yards42.5 (-125)42.5 (-109)
Longest Reception18.5 (-111)18.5 (-123)
First TD Scorer+750
Anytime TD Scorer+190
Player to score 2 or more TDs+1500
Last TD Scorer+800

Kittle trends:

This is only Kittle’s second game back from injury. He had four receptions on five targets against the Broncos in Week 3.

In each of his past seven games against the Rams, Kittle has hauled in at least five receptions. He has gone over 42.5 receiving yards in seven of his past eight games against the Rams.

News and Notes:

