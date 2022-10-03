Deebo Samuel rushing, receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Monday night vs. Los Angeles Rams

Player props for San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel on Monday night against the Los Angeles are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Rams play the 49ers at 7:15 p.m. on Monday.

Deebo Samuel player rushing, receiving, touchdown props

Caesars Sportsbook is offering a special same-game parlay boost on Samuel called the “Mr. Do It All Boost.”

If Samuel:

Is over 49.5 receiving yards and over 49.5 rushing yards, you win this same-game parlay, which has been boosted to +500.

Samuel has yet to hit both of these marks in any of the three games so far this season. He has cleared one leg of the parlay in each game this season. He came closest in Week 2 against Seattle when he ran for 53 yards and got 44 receiving yards.

Prop Over Under Odds Total Rushing Yards 30.5 (-113) 30.5 (-121) Total Receptions 4.5 (-148) 4.5 (+108) Total Receiving Yards 57.5 (-133) 57.5 (-103) Longest Reception 22.5 (-117) 22.5 (-117) First TD Scorer +440 Anytime TD Scorer -108 Player to score 2 or more TDs +480 Player to score 3 or more TDs +2400 Last TD Scorer +470

Samuel trends:

Samuel has gone over 30.5 rushing yards in two of three games. In those two games, he easily cleared it by going for more than 50 yards in both.

Samuel has two games with five receptions. The one time he went under 5 this year was in a monsoon-like atmosphere in Week 1 at Chicago.

His longest reception this year is 32 yards, and has twice gone under the 22.5 total set for him on Monday.

Samuel has only found the end zone once this year, in Week 1 against the Bears.

News and Notes:

