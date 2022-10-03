Cam Akers rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Monday night vs. San Francisco

Player props for Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Rams play the 49ers at 7:15 p.m. on Monday.
Cam Akers player rushing, touchdown props
|Prop
|Over
|Under
|Odds
|Total Rushing Yards
|41.5 (-131)
|41.5 (-104)
|Total Rushing Attempts
|12.5 (-113)
|12.5 (-121)
|Total Rushing + Receiving Yards
|52.5 (-121)
|52.5 (-113)
|Total Receptions
|1.5 (+133)
|1.5 (-184)
|First TD Scorer
|+650
|Anytime TD Scorer
|+170
|Player to score 2 or more TDs
|+1000
|Player to score 3 or more TDs
|+4500
|Last TD Scorer
|+800
Akers trends:
As Akers regains the starting running back role, his rushing attempts have increased. He had 15 in Week 2 and 12 in Week 3.
Akers has only been targeted in the passing game three times this season, all in Week 2.
Akers scored his first touchdown of the year last week in Week 3.
