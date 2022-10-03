Cam Akers rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Monday night vs. San Francisco

Player props for Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Rams play the 49ers at 7:15 p.m. on Monday.

Cam Akers player rushing, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Rushing Yards 41.5 (-131) 41.5 (-104) Total Rushing Attempts 12.5 (-113) 12.5 (-121) Total Rushing + Receiving Yards 52.5 (-121) 52.5 (-113) Total Receptions 1.5 (+133) 1.5 (-184) First TD Scorer +650 Anytime TD Scorer +170 Player to score 2 or more TDs +1000 Player to score 3 or more TDs +4500 Last TD Scorer +800

Akers trends:

As Akers regains the starting running back role, his rushing attempts have increased. He had 15 in Week 2 and 12 in Week 3.

Akers has only been targeted in the passing game three times this season, all in Week 2.

Akers scored his first touchdown of the year last week in Week 3.

News and Notes:

