Cam Akers rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Monday night vs. San Francisco

By Shaw Local News Network
Running back (3) Cam Akers of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Glendale, AZ. Rams won 20-12. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Player props for Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Rams play the 49ers at 7:15 p.m. on Monday.

Cam Akers player rushing, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Rushing Yards41.5 (-131)41.5 (-104)
Total Rushing Attempts12.5 (-113)12.5 (-121)
Total Rushing + Receiving Yards52.5 (-121)52.5 (-113)
Total Receptions1.5 (+133)1.5 (-184)
First TD Scorer+650
Anytime TD Scorer+170
Player to score 2 or more TDs+1000
Player to score 3 or more TDs+4500
Last TD Scorer+800

Akers trends:

As Akers regains the starting running back role, his rushing attempts have increased. He had 15 in Week 2 and 12 in Week 3.

Akers has only been targeted in the passing game three times this season, all in Week 2.

Akers scored his first touchdown of the year last week in Week 3.

News and Notes:

