Brandon Aiyuk receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Monday night vs. Los Angeles Rams

By Shaw Local News Network
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) is tackled by Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Player props for San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk on Monday night against the Los Angeles are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Rams play the 49ers at 7:15 p.m. on Monday.

Brandon Aiyuk player receiving, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Receptions4.5 (+112)4.5 (-154)
Total Receiving Yards51.5 (-133)51.5 (-103)
Longest Reception21.5 (-121)21.5 (-113)
First TD Scorer+700
Anytime TD Scorer+180
Player to score 2 or more TDs+1300
Player to score 3 or more TDs+6500
Last TD Scorer+800

Aiyuk trends:

Aiyuk has cleared 4.5 receptions just once this season, but has eight targets in each of his past two games.

Aiyuk has gone over 51.5 receiving yards once this season, when he hit 63 yards in Week 2.

His longest receptions by game? 31, 25 and 20 yards.

Aiyuk has one touchdown this season, coming in Week 1 at Chicago.

News and Notes:

