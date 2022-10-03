Brandon Aiyuk receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Monday night vs. Los Angeles Rams

Player props for San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk on Monday night against the Los Angeles are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Rams play the 49ers at 7:15 p.m. on Monday.

Brandon Aiyuk player receiving, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Receptions 4.5 (+112) 4.5 (-154) Total Receiving Yards 51.5 (-133) 51.5 (-103) Longest Reception 21.5 (-121) 21.5 (-113) First TD Scorer +700 Anytime TD Scorer +180 Player to score 2 or more TDs +1300 Player to score 3 or more TDs +6500 Last TD Scorer +800

Aiyuk trends:

Aiyuk has cleared 4.5 receptions just once this season, but has eight targets in each of his past two games.

Aiyuk has gone over 51.5 receiving yards once this season, when he hit 63 yards in Week 2.

His longest receptions by game? 31, 25 and 20 yards.

Aiyuk has one touchdown this season, coming in Week 1 at Chicago.

News and Notes:

