Jonathan Taylor rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s game vs. Tennessee Titans

Player props for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Colts play Titans at noon on Sunday.

Jonathan Taylor player rushing, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Rushing Yards 97.5 (-115) 97.5 (-119) Total Rushing Attempts 21.5 (-106) 21.5 (-129) Total Rushing and Receiving Yards 114.5 (-117) 114.5 (-117) Total Receptions 2.5 (+106) 2.5 (-145) Total Receiving Yards 13.5 (-117) 13.5 (-117) First TD Scorer +275 Anytime TD Scorer -210 Player to score 2 or more TDs +235 Player to score 3 or more TDs +800

Taylor trends:

Taylor has eclipsed 97.5 rushing yards in one out of three games this season.

In three games, Taylor has gone over 21.5 rushing attempts just once, though he did rush 21 times in Week 3.

Taylor has scored one touchdown this season, coming in Week 1 against Houston.

In two games this year, Taylor has more than 13.5 receiving yards.

News and Notes:

