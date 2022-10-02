October 02, 2022
Jonathan Taylor rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s game vs. Tennessee Titans

Bet Indianapolis RB Jonathan Taylor’s player props with our Caesars promo code in Illinois

By Shaw Local News Network
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs up the middle during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Player props for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Colts play Titans at noon on Sunday.

Jonathan Taylor player rushing, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Rushing Yards97.5 (-115)97.5 (-119)
Total Rushing Attempts21.5 (-106)21.5 (-129)
Total Rushing and Receiving Yards114.5 (-117)114.5 (-117)
Total Receptions2.5 (+106)2.5 (-145)
Total Receiving Yards13.5 (-117)13.5 (-117)
First TD Scorer+275
Anytime TD Scorer-210
Player to score 2 or more TDs+235
Player to score 3 or more TDs+800

Taylor trends:

Taylor has eclipsed 97.5 rushing yards in one out of three games this season.

In three games, Taylor has gone over 21.5 rushing attempts just once, though he did rush 21 times in Week 3.

Taylor has scored one touchdown this season, coming in Week 1 against Houston.

In two games this year, Taylor has more than 13.5 receiving yards.

News and Notes:

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)

