Tua Tagovailoa passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday Night Football vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Player props for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals are available at Caesars Sportsbook. The Dolphins play the Bengals on Amazon Prime at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Tua Tagovailoa passing, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Passing Yards 256.5 (-111) 256.5 (-123) First TD Scorer +2500 Anytime TD Scorer +700 Player to score 2 or more TDs +6500 Last TD Scorer +2500 Total Passing TDs 1.5 (-109) 1.5 (-125) Total Interceptions 0.5 (-135) 0.5 (-101) Total Passing Completions 22.5 (-117) 22.5 (-117) Total Passing Attempts 34.5 (-113) 34.5 (-121) Longest Passing Completion 37.5 (-119) 37.5 (-115)

Tagovailoa trends:

Twice this season, Tagovailoa has thrown for more than the 256.5 yards his over/under is set at for Thursday vs. Cincinnati.

Tagovailoa has yet to run for a touchdown this season.

News and notes:

