September 29, 2022
Shaw Local
Tua Tagovailoa passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday Night Football vs. Cincinnati Bengals

By Shaw Local News Network
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Player props for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Dolphins play the Bengals on Amazon Prime at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Tua Tagovailoa passing, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Passing Yards256.5 (-111)256.5 (-123)
First TD Scorer+2500
Anytime TD Scorer+700
Player to score 2 or more TDs+6500
Last TD Scorer+2500
Total Passing TDs1.5 (-109)1.5 (-125)
Total Interceptions0.5 (-135)0.5 (-101)
Total Passing Completions22.5 (-117)22.5 (-117)
Total Passing Attempts34.5 (-113)34.5 (-121)
Longest Passing Completion37.5 (-119)37.5 (-115)

Tagovailoa trends:

Twice this season, Tagovailoa has thrown for more than the 256.5 yards his over/under is set at for Thursday vs. Cincinnati.

Tagovailoa has yet to run for a touchdown this season.

News and notes:

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)

