Tua Tagovailoa passing yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday Night Football vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Player props for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Dolphins play the Bengals on Amazon Prime at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Tua Tagovailoa passing, touchdown props
|Prop
|Over
|Under
|Odds
|Total Passing Yards
|256.5 (-111)
|256.5 (-123)
|First TD Scorer
|+2500
|Anytime TD Scorer
|+700
|Player to score 2 or more TDs
|+6500
|Last TD Scorer
|+2500
|Total Passing TDs
|1.5 (-109)
|1.5 (-125)
|Total Interceptions
|0.5 (-135)
|0.5 (-101)
|Total Passing Completions
|22.5 (-117)
|22.5 (-117)
|Total Passing Attempts
|34.5 (-113)
|34.5 (-121)
|Longest Passing Completion
|37.5 (-119)
|37.5 (-115)
Tagovailoa trends:
Twice this season, Tagovailoa has thrown for more than the 256.5 yards his over/under is set at for Thursday vs. Cincinnati.
Tagovailoa has yet to run for a touchdown this season.
News and notes:
Thursday Night Football odds preview: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals trends and prediction
Cincinnati Bengals props vs. Miami Dolphins: Bet this outcome of first drive trend on Thursday night