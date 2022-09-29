Ja’Marr Chase receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday Night Football vs. Miami

Player props for Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase on Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Dolphins play the Bengals on Amazon Prime at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Ja’Marr Chase Player Props
|Prop
|Over
|Under
|Odds
|Total receptions
|5.5 (-145)
|5.5 (+106)
|Total receiving yards
|75.5 (-115)
|75.5 (-119)
|Longest reception
|24.5 (-113)
|24.5 (-121)
|First TD scorer
|+500
|Anytime TD scorer
|+102
|Player to score 2 or more touchdowns
|+550
|Player to score 3 or more touchdowns
|+4000
|Last TD scorer
|+525
Chase has gone over the total receiving yards set for him against Miami just once this season.
For total receptions, Chase has gone over the 5.5 set for him against Miami twice this season.
Chase has two receiving touchdowns, one in Week 1 and one in Week 3.
Other news and notes:
Thursday Night Football odds preview: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals trends and prediction
Cincinnati Bengals props vs. Miami Dolphins: Bet this outcome of first drive trend on Thursday night