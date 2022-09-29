Ja’Marr Chase receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday Night Football vs. Miami

Player props for Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase on Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Dolphins play the Bengals on Amazon Prime at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Ja’Marr Chase Player Props

Prop Over Under Odds Total receptions 5.5 (-145) 5.5 (+106) Total receiving yards 75.5 (-115) 75.5 (-119) Longest reception 24.5 (-113) 24.5 (-121) First TD scorer +500 Anytime TD scorer +102 Player to score 2 or more touchdowns +550 Player to score 3 or more touchdowns +4000 Last TD scorer +525

Chase has gone over the total receiving yards set for him against Miami just once this season.

For total receptions, Chase has gone over the 5.5 set for him against Miami twice this season.

Chase has two receiving touchdowns, one in Week 1 and one in Week 3.

