September 28, 2022
Ja’Marr Chase receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday Night Football vs. Miami

By Shaw Local News Network
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) fist bumps wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) after an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Bengals won 27-12. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Player props for Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase on Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Dolphins play the Bengals on Amazon Prime at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Ja’Marr Chase Player Props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total receptions5.5 (-145)5.5 (+106)
Total receiving yards75.5 (-115)75.5 (-119)
Longest reception24.5 (-113)24.5 (-121)
First TD scorer+500
Anytime TD scorer+102
Player to score 2 or more touchdowns+550
Player to score 3 or more touchdowns+4000
Last TD scorer+525

Chase has gone over the total receiving yards set for him against Miami just once this season.

For total receptions, Chase has gone over the 5.5 set for him against Miami twice this season.

Chase has two receiving touchdowns, one in Week 1 and one in Week 3.

Other news and notes:

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537)

