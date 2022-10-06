October 06, 2022
Melvin Gordon III rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday night vs. Indianapolis Colts

Bet Denver RB Melvin Gordon III’s player props with our Caesars promo code in Illinois

By John Sahly
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) runs the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Player props for Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Broncos play the Colts at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday on Amazon Prime.

Melvin Gordon III player rushing, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Rushing Yards53.5 (-103)53.5 (-133)
Total Rushing + Receiving Yards70.5 (-135)70.5 (-119)
Total Receiving Yards12.5 (-104)12.5 (-131)
Longest Reception8.5 (-125)8.5 (-109)
First TD Scorer+410
Anytime TD Scorer-108
Player to score 2 or more TDs+480
Player to score 3 or more TDs+2400
Last TD Scorer+440

Gordon trends:

This is Gordon’s first full game this year without RB Javonte Williams, who suffered a torn ACL in Week 4.

Even with Williams in the lineup, Gordon cleared 53.5 rushing yards in Week 1. He got close in Week 2 with 47 rushing yards.

Gordon has four fumbles on the year, and third-stringer Mike Boone has started to play more often, taking over for Gordon completely after his fumble against Las Vegas and Williams’ injury.

Gordon has caught eight of 10 targets this year, and has eclipsed 12.5 rushing yards twice.

News and Notes:

