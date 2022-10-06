Melvin Gordon III rushing yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday night vs. Indianapolis Colts

Player props for Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Broncos play the Colts at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday on Amazon Prime.

Melvin Gordon III player rushing, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Rushing Yards 53.5 (-103) 53.5 (-133) Total Rushing + Receiving Yards 70.5 (-135) 70.5 (-119) Total Receiving Yards 12.5 (-104) 12.5 (-131) Longest Reception 8.5 (-125) 8.5 (-109) First TD Scorer +410 Anytime TD Scorer -108 Player to score 2 or more TDs +480 Player to score 3 or more TDs +2400 Last TD Scorer +440

Gordon trends:

This is Gordon’s first full game this year without RB Javonte Williams, who suffered a torn ACL in Week 4.

Even with Williams in the lineup, Gordon cleared 53.5 rushing yards in Week 1. He got close in Week 2 with 47 rushing yards.

Gordon has four fumbles on the year, and third-stringer Mike Boone has started to play more often, taking over for Gordon completely after his fumble against Las Vegas and Williams’ injury.

Gordon has caught eight of 10 targets this year, and has eclipsed 12.5 rushing yards twice.

News and Notes:

Thursday Night Football betting preview: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos odds, trends, pick

NFL over under: 3 total picks to consider for NFL Week 5, including an under play on Colts at Broncos