NFL power rankings 2022 Week 1: Bills on top, but Chiefs and Packers not far behind

The new NFL season is nearly here. After all the offseason research, it is time to actually watch the games unfold during Week 1 of the 2022-23 NFL season.

Before the action gets underway with the NFL opener on Thursday, it is time to get the official preseason rankings out there. We all know teams surprise or disappoint every year, but it can be helpful to have a baseline of expectations ahead of each season.

My preseason power rankings will be based on my personal power ratings.

Without further ado, here are my preseason power rankings ahead of the 2022-23 NFL season:

1. Buffalo Bills

Get ready for the year of the Buffalo Bills. I make the Bills a full point better than the second-best team in the league on a neutral field. Buffalo was just 13 seconds away from making the AFC Championship game last year and having a much different season, but the encore from Josh Allen and company should be even more impressive.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

It is fun to listen to the national media fire off hot takes about the Chiefs, but nobody is seriously doubting this team. Tyreek Hill might be gone, but as long as the best quarterback on the planet and Andy Reid are still in town, Kansas City will be considered one of the league’s best teams.

3. Green Bay Packers

Sensing a pattern? I’m willing to give the back-to-back MVP the benefit of the doubt, even if he lost his star receiver in the offseason. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will find a way to win a dozen games, I’m sure of it.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The offensive line is banged up and Tom Brady took a weird break during the preseason. But I would imagine the greatest quarterback to play the game will right the ship, and the Bucs will be a top seed in a weak NFC.

5. Los Angeles Chargers

Everybody loves the Chargers, and for good reason. This roster is loaded, led by one of the best young quarterbacks in the league in Justin Herbert. Can the Chargers secure their first playoff berth since 2018?

6. Los Angeles Rams

Maybe I will regret putting the defending champs outside the top-five, but consider me concerned about this team. I’m worried about Matthew Stafford’s health, the lack of depth and the fact this team struggled to run the ball last year. But it might not matter in the NFC.

7. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals were pretty fortunate in their playoff run, but Joe Burrow has certainly proven himself and he’s got plenty of talented weapons around him. I’m not in a hurry to fade a team with this level of firepower.

8. San Francisco 49ers

It is Trey Lance’s turn after the 49ers fell short in the NFC Championship game. I am not so sure it will all click right away, but the 49ers will have the pieces to make a deep run when this becomes a well-oiled machine.

9. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens were 8-3 and the No. 1 team in the AFC before Lamar Jackson went down with a season-ending injury. A healthier roster will make the Ravens a force in the regular season.

10. Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson gives the Broncos their first legitimate quarterback since Peyton Manning. There might be some growing pains at first, but this team is too talented and should be a playoff contender by the end of the year.

11. Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are on their fifth quarterback in as many years, but Matt Ryan should be an improvement over Carson Wentz. The Colts enter the year as the front-runner to win the AFC South, and it is hard to argue with that.

12. Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott has been a quarterback who tends to thrive when the situation is perfect, but his supporting cast in 2022 is anything but that. The Cowboys lost their best receiver in the offseason, the offensive line is banged up, and the defense is due for some turnover regression.

13. Minnesota Vikings

Head coach Kevin O’Connell has been tasked with getting more out of this offense, and he has the pieces to hit the ground running. Receiver Justin Jefferson is a popular Offensive Player of the Year candidate, while Dalvin Cook should still be one of the league’s best running backs.

14. Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are now the favorite to win the NFC East at Caesars Sportsbook. Jalen Hurts is a dark horse MVP pick and is in position to make a big leap after the team traded for star receiver AJ Brown in the offseason.

15. Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa was at his best at Alabama when he got the ball out quickly to his talented receivers, letting them do damage after the catch. That feels like the recipe the Dolphins are cooking up after trading for Tyreek Hill to pair with Jaylen Waddle.

16. New Orleans Saints

Jameis Winston helped the Saints jump out to a 5-2 clip through seven games before he tore his MCL in Week 8. The Saints trotted out underwhelming quarterback play after that, but this team should bounce back with Winston returning to action.

17. Las Vegas Raiders

It is weird because the Raiders could improve this year, but still finish with a worse record. Las Vegas overperformed during a 10-win season in 2021, but the AFC West is too daunting to expect much more from this team.

18. Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals faded down the stretch, but don’t forget about this squad racing out to a 7-0 start in 2021. Marquise Brown is now in town, so Murray will look his way for those deep shots all year.

19. New England Patriots

The Patriots made the playoffs last year and Mac Jones looked good as a rookie. But I have a hard time getting too excited about this team, as the offense lacks the firepower necessary to compete in the AFC.

20. Tennessee Titans

What a fall from grace for the Titans. They finished as the No. 1 seed in the AFC last year, but expectations are much lower this season. Tennessee isn’t even the favorite to win its own division, something it has done in each of the last two seasons.

21. Washington Commanders

After being the trendy team last offseason, it kinds of feels like the Commanders are a bit underrated this time around. I would be more eager to back Washington if this roster was at full strength.

22. Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin doesn’t post losing seasons, but he will have his work cut out for him to finish above .500 with this group. The Steelers have plenty of talent on defense, but the offense might not be able to do its part, especially up front.

23. Carolina Panthers

Smart move by the Panthers to take a chance on Baker Mayfield, as they have yet to figure out the quarterback position since Cam Newton. Consider me intrigued by how that offense will look this year.

24. Cleveland Browns

As long as Deshaun Watson is serving a suspension, it is tough to rank the Browns much higher. But this roster is talented and will soar up these rankings with good quarterback play.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars

Looking for a team like last year’s Bengals to come out of nowhere? The Jaguars seem to fit the bill, especially if former No. 1 overall pick, Trevor Lawrence, takes a big leap in Year 2.

26. Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell won bettors a lot of money last year, but the Lions might still be a year away from actually being a contender.

27. New York Giants

Anything can happen in the NFC East, and that’s exactly what the Giants are counting on in Year 1 of the Brian Daboll era.

28. Chicago Bears

This team is fully committed to a rebuild right now, but this season is all about figuring out if Justin Fields is the quarterback to build around.

29. Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Pitts and Drake London are promising young pass catchers, though I’m not quite sure Marcus Mariota is the guy to get them the ball consistently.

30. Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson covered up a lot of flaws for this franchise over the years, which I believe will get exposed during a brutal 2022 campaign.

31. New York Jets

Zach Wilson, who is dealing with a knee injury from the preseason, simply wasn’t good as a rookie. I don’t quite understand why people are eager to believe in the Jets, but would be willing to adjust if they show anything early in the year.

32. Houston Texans

The early leader for the Bryce Young sweepstakes, Houston is the only team not favored in a single game this season via the lookahead lines at Caesars Sportsbook.