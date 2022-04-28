Joe Piscopo to perform two shows at Woodstock Opera House

Former “Saturday Night Live” cast member and standup comedian Joe Piscopo will perform comedy and music during two shows May 14 at the Woodstock Opera House, with a portion of the proceeds going to American Legion Post 491 to put toward veterans’ assistance programs.

Piscopo hosts a conservative radio talk show five mornings a week, and Ramsey Mazda Sundays with Sinatra on Sunday evenings, both in New York.

He describes his show as a retro-style performance along the lines of Frank Sinatra or Sammy Davis Jr., according to a news release.

Shows will begin at 3 and 7 p.m., with tickets ranging from $40 to $65. An additional $15 will net ticketholders a VIP meet-and-greet.

Tickets and information are available at woodstockoperahouse.com.