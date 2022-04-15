April 15, 2022
Bears podcast 261: Which positions need to be addressed in the draft?

By Kyle Nabors
The Bears announce their pick during the NFL Draft Thursday, April 28, 2016. The Bears traded up to No. 9 and selected Georgia linebacker Leonard Floyd.

The Bears enter the 2022 draft without their first-round pick but with two second-round choices. (Shaw Media file photo)

It has been a quiet couple of weeks for the Bears, but things are about to heat up. The team returns for voluntary minicamp next week and the NFL draft is only two weeks away. Senior Bears Analyst for Shaw Media Hub Arkush and Bears beat reporter Sean Hammond discussed the latest news and the outlook for the Bears as the draft approaches. Be sure to check out the latest podcast.

