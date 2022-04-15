Bears podcast 261: Which positions need to be addressed in the draft?

It has been a quiet couple of weeks for the Bears, but things are about to heat up. The team returns for voluntary minicamp next week and the NFL draft is only two weeks away. Senior Bears Analyst for Shaw Media Hub Arkush and Bears beat reporter Sean Hammond discussed the latest news and the outlook for the Bears as the draft approaches. Be sure to check out the latest podcast.

