Bears hire Packers QB coach Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator

The Bears have hired Green Bay Packers quarterback coach Luke Getsy for their offensive coordinator position. The team made the move official Sunday evening.

It could be one of the most important hires for new Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, whose experience as an assistant coach is entirely on the defensive side.

[ Bears hire Matt Eberflus as 17th head coach in team history ]

The 37-year-old Getsy has been with the Packers as quarterbacks coach since 2019, working closely with quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love.

Getsy worked his way up in Green Bay from offensive quality control coach (2014-15) to wide receivers coach (2016-17) before leaving in 2018 to become the offensive coordinator at Mississippi State. Getsy’s absence lasted only one year. After one season at Mississippi State, Getsy found his way back to Green Bay as quarterbacks coach. Getsy interviewed for the Broncos head coach position earlier this month.

The Packers will have some hiring to do after losing Getsy and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who is now the Broncos’ head coach. With a defensive head coach now in Chicago, the Bears’ offensive coordinator will have the opportunity to call plays. Getsy wouldn’t have that opportunity under Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur, who calls plays for Rodgers and the Packers’ offense.

An offensive coordinator with a background in quarterback coaching is a good thing for Bears QB Justin Fields. The second-year pro’s development will likely be the key to Eberflus’ coaching tenure. Unlocking Fields’ potential has to be a top priority.

The Bears also have made official the hiring of Ian Cunningham as general manager Ryan Poles’ No. 2. Cunningham, formerly of the Philadelphia Eagles’ front office, is now the Bears’ assistant general manager.

Cunningham has 14 years of NFL front office experience, the past five with the Eagles. He was the Eagles’ director of player personnel for one season, overseeing the college scouting department and also helping on the pro scouting side. Before his promotion last year, he was the assistant director of player personnel. Prior to the Eagles, Cunningham spent nine years in the Ravens’ scouting department. He won a Super Bowl in Baltimore (Super Bowl XLVII) and in Philadelphia (LII).

A Texas native, Cunningham played college football at Virginia as an offensive lineman and briefly signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chiefs in 2008.