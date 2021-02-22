2021 NFL mock draft: Sean Hammond’s version 1.0

Jaylen Waddle Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) carries the ball against Auburn during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) (Butch Dill/AP)

With another virtual NFL offseason on the horizon, this draft season will look nothing like years past. There will be no meeting of the minds in Indianapolis for the combine. Interviews between teams and prospects will take place virtually.

With that said, predicting the draft – far from an easy task in a normal year – will be harder than ever. Except, of course, for the top pick. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Jaguars coach Urban Meyer are already getting chummy.

Urban Meyer standing with Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney while Trevor Lawrence goes through throws #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/9jU8e885RA — Ashlyn Sullivan (@ashlynrsullivan) February 12, 2021

Without further ado, here’s the first crack at this year’s mock draft: