2022 Bears training camp: Offense, defense grades for Aug. 2

LAKE FOREST — Training camp is back in full force and the NFL season is right around the corner. Each day during Bears training camp, Shaw Local will grade the Bears’ offensive and defensive performances.

These grades are subjective and take into account many different factors. No two practices are the same, either. Some days the team will work on specific scenarios like the red zone or two-minute drill, while other days practice could be reduced to a simple walk-through. A good day or a bad day in training camp certainly won’t make or break the season.

Tuesday marked the first practice with full pads.

Offense: C

The Bears ended practice with a pair of two-minute drills. The offense started at its own 20-yard line with 1:20 on the clock, trailing by six points in the first half. During both drives, quarterback Justin Fields and the offense failed to pick up a first down. Fields threw one pass down the middle into heavy traffic, intended for tight end Cole Kmet. The ball hit a defender in the back and was nearly picked off.

In red-zone and goal-line situations, the offense looked much better. With the players wearing full pads, this was the first true look at the running game.

Offensive star of the day: Khalil Herbert

The second-year running back saw a lot of action with the first-team offense. Herbert is looking like a capable No. 2 behind starter David Montgomery.

Defense: B

As mentioned above, the defense bottled up Fields and the offense in two-minute drills. The defensive line looked good against the Bears’ running game and didn’t allow any ball carriers to break free. The defense did everything it was supposed to do, it just didn’t create any turnovers Tuesday. Cornerback Kindle Vildor and safety Jaquan Brisker had nice pass break ups in team sessions.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson said he doesn’t think the defense has lost a day yet during camp.

“It’s hard because there ain’t no true sacks or anything like that,” Johnson said. “So, I mean, they get happy after they score a touchdown after a sack. But it is what it is.”

Defensive star of the day: Nicholas Morrow

Morrow was in the right place at the right time, smothering Kmet in two-minute drill to break up a pass. Morrow has played well in the absence of Roquan Smith.