Chicago Bears set to hold joint practice with Cincinnati Bengals

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18), center, celebrates a touchdown pass with former Chicago Bears wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (14) last season against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/AP)

The Chicago Bears will go up against a familiar opponent for a joint practice in August. Chicago will travel to Cincinnati for a joint practice on Aug. 20 with the Bengals.

Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor announced the joint practice during a news conference Tuesday. Taylor said the practice will take place two days before the teams play against each other at Paycor Stadium for a preseason game.

The Bears and Bengals have had some familiarity with each other over the past couple of years.

Chicago traveled to Cincinnati last season, where the Bears pulled off one of their seven comeback wins after trailing with two minutes left in the game. Quarterback Caleb Williams threw a go-ahead pass to tight end Colston Loveland in the final minute. The Bengals played the game without quarterback Joe Burrow, who was injured.

It will also be the second time the teams will hold a joint practice against each other in three years. Chicago hosted Cincinnati at Halas Hall in Lake Forest in 2024, which turned out to be a rainy day. The Bengals suffered a couple of serious injuries as they practiced during downpours.

Chicago will have two more preseason games, one at home against the Cleveland Browns and one on the road against the Tennessee Titans. It’s possible the Bears could add another joint practice if either of their opponents is interested.