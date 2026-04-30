Silvy: I like the Bears’ draft, but they ignored the one thing that still matters most

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman puts on a hat after being chosen by the Chicago Bears with the 25th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP)

I’ll never fake being a draft know-it-all.

I’ve covered 32 NFL drafts as either a reporter or talk show host, and those years have taught me that nobody truly knows, including general managers and coaches. So beware, anyone telling you passionately that a team had a good or bad draft is bs’ing you. We find out after the games are played.

So I’m not here to tell you the Bears had a bad draft; in fact, I love many of the picks, and all of the players offer intrigue.

• Dillon Thieneman was outstanding value and should be a fan favorite for years.

• Logan Jones is my favorite pick, as the Bears finally stopped the game of musical chairs at center with Cody Whitehair, Lucas Patrick, Ryan Bates, Coleman Shelton and Drew Dalman.

• I even understand drafting tight end Sam Roush and wide receiver Zavion Thomas. Who am I to tell you it’s a reach? Ben Johnson knows what his offense needs, so as many have said, “In Ben we trust.”

My issue is that Ryan Poles and company ignored their biggest need yet again – the defensive line. I also understand you can’t address every need in a single offseason, but Poles has done this over five years. I’m not sure if it’s a blind spot, if the Bears truly don’t believe a great defensive line helps win games, or if they believe the back end of the defense is more important than building up front.

Pointing this out isn’t being a “hater” or negative; it should be a valid concern for the fan base and, more importantly, Halas Hall.

In 2025, the Bears’ defense ranked:

• 31st in pass rush win rate

• 27th in rushing yards allowed per game

• 28th in rush yards per attempt (5 YPC)

• 22nd in total sacks (35)

• 29th in total yards allowed (362 YPG)

• 23rd in points allowed (24.4 PPG)

If I had told you at the end of the magic carpet ride season – coming so close to making the NFC Championship Game – that the Bears would do virtually nothing to improve their roster up front in both free agency and the draft, none of us would’ve believed it.

I wanted to aggressively pursue a difference-making pass rusher via free agency or the trade market, and some Bears fans told me that would be mortgaging the future by overpaying. In my opinion, a team mortgages its future by not attacking its biggest need. It’s not old school to believe you still win games at quarterback, protecting the quarterback and pressuring the quarterback.

Poles took over a team in 2022 with the defensive line as a need, and it remains a need today. His philosophy was to build from back to front by making Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker his first selections and by spending money on off-ball linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. This year, Poles duplicated the plan by signing Coby Bryant and Devin Bush and drafting Thieneman.

Since Poles took over as general manager, the Bears rank 31st in the league in total sacks with just 124. In comparison, the Broncos lead the way with 209, and Philly has 196.

Why have those numbers been so low over four seasons?

Poles has drafted a total of three defensive ends in five drafts, just three. At the same time, Poles felt the need to draft two punters. And remember, this isn’t just about sacks; the Bears were sixth-worst in the league at stopping the run.

I am all for improvement from within. …

Austin Booker came on strong at the end of the season, and I love his motor. With a healthy season, Shemar Turner should provide help. That said, expecting Dayo Odeyingbo to be better in year six coming off a major injury, and Grady Jarrett to be healthier at 33 years old, is a fantasy sure to fall flat.

Grading a draft days later is silly, but in this case, the Bears get an incomplete for ignoring the line. So don’t be surprised when their inactivity this offseason leads to a lack of productivity up front yet again.

• Marc Silverman shares his opinions on the Bears weekly for Shaw Local. Tune in and listen to the “Waddle & Silvy” show weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. on ESPN 1000.