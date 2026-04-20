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Chicago Bears reportedly pick up Darnell Wright’s fifth-year option

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright (58) looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright (58) looks on during pregame warm-ups last season's game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore. (Terrance Williams/AP)

By Michal Dwojak

The Chicago Bears will reportedly pick up the fifth-year option of right tackle Darnell Wright. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was first to report the news.

The move doesn’t come as a surprise. Bears general manager Ryan Poles had until May 1 to pick up Wright’s fifth-year option and didn’t show any signs he wouldn’t after Wright had a career year last season.

Wright lived up to his potential with the best season of his career since Poles selected him No. 10 overall in 2023. After a slow start, partly due to an early elbow injury last year, Wright took a major step in his development.

He made huge improvements in his run-blocking on the right side of the line alongside right guard Jonah Jackson. At times, the Bears focused on running to the right side during games, which allowed them to have one of the best running games in the NFL.

Wright also improved his pass blocking and protection of quarterback Caleb Williams. He allowed a career-low three sacks all season, and had a nine-game span where he didn’t allow a sack. He earned his first All-Pro honors last season with a spot on the Second Team.

Poles will now need to decide how soon he wants to work out a contract extension with Wright. It could come as soon as this offseason and it might be wise for Poles to get it done sooner rather than later, as the value in offensive linemen has increased exponentially over the past few offseasons.

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Michal Dwojak

Michal Dwojak

Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter. He previously covered the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. Michal previously served as the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.