Chicago Bears reportedly pick up Darnell Wright’s fifth-year option

The Chicago Bears will reportedly pick up the fifth-year option of right tackle Darnell Wright. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was first to report the news.

The move doesn’t come as a surprise. Bears general manager Ryan Poles had until May 1 to pick up Wright’s fifth-year option and didn’t show any signs he wouldn’t after Wright had a career year last season.

Wright lived up to his potential with the best season of his career since Poles selected him No. 10 overall in 2023. After a slow start, partly due to an early elbow injury last year, Wright took a major step in his development.

He made huge improvements in his run-blocking on the right side of the line alongside right guard Jonah Jackson. At times, the Bears focused on running to the right side during games, which allowed them to have one of the best running games in the NFL.

Wright also improved his pass blocking and protection of quarterback Caleb Williams. He allowed a career-low three sacks all season, and had a nine-game span where he didn’t allow a sack. He earned his first All-Pro honors last season with a spot on the Second Team.

Poles will now need to decide how soon he wants to work out a contract extension with Wright. It could come as soon as this offseason and it might be wise for Poles to get it done sooner rather than later, as the value in offensive linemen has increased exponentially over the past few offseasons.