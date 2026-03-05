Silvy: Ryan Poles can’t play it safe, Bears need aggressive Crosby move

File photo: Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) is chased by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) (David Becker/AP)

Happy New Year.

Don’t go all Larry David on me, claiming it’s too late for well wishes.

The new year I’m referring to is one that many of us celebrate moreso than Jan. 1. The new NFL league year is upon us, and the possibilities are endless for the Bears.

Trade for Maxx Crosby for a first and second round draft pick? Sign Trey Hendrickson for two years, $50 million? Make a run at the younger Jaelan Phillips in free agency? Target a run stuffer rather than a pass rusher? Prioritize a plug-and-play left tackle? And now, out of the blue, the Bears need a center in the wake of Drew Dalman’s retirement news.

This free agency/trade season is markedly different for Bears GM Ryan Poles. Gone are the days of just trying to add players to a rebuilding roster, hoping they become core pieces. Gone is the salary flexibility of the past couple of offseasons, although the Bears can create plenty of space with shrewd moves. This is a team that arrived at relevance, but sustaining the success and finishing it off with a championship is usually the most elusive for any franchise, especially the Bears.

The last time the Bears made the playoffs two years in a row was 20 years ago. It has been 41 years since the Bears won at least one playoff game in consecutive seasons, and of course, that culminated in the franchise’s last championship.

Let the Dalman news serve as a reminder that nothing is promised tomorrow, and while many are worried about cap health in the future, the goal is to get this team over the finish line and hoist a Lombardi Trophy soon. I’m not advocating for the Bears to become reckless, but aggressive moves are important, and that starts with Crosby. Comments about mortgaging the Bears’ future are a lazy narrative – the future is now with a quarterback and young offensive skill players on their rookie deals.

Remember, in the 1980s the Bears were going to win multiple Super Bowls, Derrick Rose and Kris Bryant were supposed to dominate longer than they did, and the White Sox’s young core was expected to be great throughout the 2020s.

The Rams are a great example. After winning the Super Bowl in the 2021 season, GM Les Snead wore a t-shirt that read “F them picks” in a nod to trading draft capital for star players. LA has had sustained success while drafting in the first round just once in the past nine years.

I’ve heard many argue against a Crosby trade because the Khalil Mack deal didn’t result in more wins. The problem with that logic is that the Bears didn’t contend after 2018 because of the failure of Mitch Trubisky. What the Bears have now is a quarterback in Caleb Williams who is ready to become a superstar and a coach in Ben Johnson who already is a superstar.

I do offer some caution for acquiring Crosby at any price. The Bears cannot and should not offer a Micah Parsons-sized package. Parsons was younger, healthier and more productive than Crosby when that deal was made. Crosby is coming off knee surgery and is entering the 2026 season at 29 years old.

This isn’t to talk down Crosby, but there should be a limit to the Bears’ offer. I believe the Raiders will trade Crosby and that he’ll have a say in where he gets dealt. His belief in Caleb is palpable, and what player wouldn’t want to hitch their wagon to a Johnson-coached team? Teams having to gameplan for Crosby would make Montez Sweat and Austin Booker even more productive. I’ll use the term Ryan Poles has used in the past: Crosby is a true defensive multiplier.

There are no bargains in free agency. Average players will cost a premium, and the rare star player available costs a fortune. I’d much rather shop at the top shelf than pay guys Dayo Odeyingbo, Grady Jarrett and Nate Davis, who have had very little impact on winning.

The Bears need to Maxx this thing out now, and then it will truly be a happy new year.

