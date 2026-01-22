Shaw Local

Chicago Bears’ Ben Johnson named Coach of the Year finalist

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson talks to media at a news conference in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson talks to media at a news conference in Lake Forest on Wednesday. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

By Michal Dwojak

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson earned recognition Thursday for leading a memorable season. The NFL announced that Johnson was an AP Coach of the Year finalist.

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ Liam Coen, Seattle Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald, San Francisco 49ers Kyle Shanahan and New England Patriots’ Mike Vrabel were each also named finalists for the award. The winner will be announced that the NFL Honors ceremony set for Feb. 5 at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco.

Johnson earned a finalist spot after he led a remarkable turnaround with the Bears during his first season. He turned around the Bears’ culture over the offseason and took the team from one of the NFL’s worst to one of its best.

Chicago had some memorable moments along the way. His team had seven fourth-quarter comebacks while trailing with two minutes left in the game, including one in the playoffs. Quarterback Caleb Williams also took a major step under Johnson and Johnson transformed Chicago’s offense into one of the NFL’s best.

The Bears also had success they haven’t achieved in a while. They returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, won their first NFC North title since 2018 and earned their first playoff win in 15 years.

Matt Nagy was the last Bears head coach to win the award in 2018. Coen is also a first-year coach named a finalist while Vrabel is in his first season with the Patriots.

Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter. He previously covered the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. Michal previously served as the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.