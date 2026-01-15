Silvy: Never change, Ben Johnson – the Bears finally have a coach who hates the Packers

Never change, Ben.

Do not listen to the noise about yelling, “F the Packers” after the Bears’ most important and historic win since the 1980s. Ignore the calls for better sportsmanship with the handshake with Matt LaFleur.

Apologize for nothing.

And a memo to the Bears’ social media department, who have done a wonderful job taking this fan base behind the scenes during the entire season, please don’t censor future locker celebrations. We love the authenticity of these moments.

Regarding Ben Johnson’s short handshake with LaFleur, maybe his arm was tired after raising the Bears from the depths of 2024. What’s the phrase about turning around an ocean liner? And the Bears’ situation was the NFL’s version of the Titanic, yet Ben navigated around the iceberg and docked us safely on Lake Michigan for another home playoff game against the Rams.

Do you like “good, better, best”?

Do you enjoy seeing a Bears team willing to run through a wall for its coach?

Do you get great joy from watching one incredible comeback after another and a team mentality of never quitting?

Do you take pride in the fact that the Bears have a coach developing his QB into a superstar, and that other young players are the reason why the Bears win?

Then don’t be a prude when it comes to profanity.

For years, we asked for coaches and players who truly understood the Bears/Packers rivalry and, more importantly, winning football games. We didn’t want hollow words that would just patronize us; we hoped for someone in the organization to change the culture and all of the losing ways. In a miracle, Johnson was delivered to Halas Hall thanks to a well-executed search by Kevin Warren, Ryan Poles and George McCaskey – and we have witnessed Johnson’s fiery, authentic personality all season. He hates the Packers and has some beef with Matt LaFleur. That’s a real rivalry.

Before Johnson arrived, the Bears went 4-24 against Green Bay after McCaskey took over as team chairman. So please, George, let Ben be Ben. I used to joke in the past that the Bears hired guys who you’d love to be neighbors with – salt of the earth guys who were bad at the jobs and couldn’t build a culture or a winner. Now we have an assassin who quickly made the Bears formidable, but doesn’t take the high road with how he feels. Don’t change a thing.

While this is a new approach at Halas Hall, it isn’t something new in this rivalry. Hall of Fame Packer Paul Hornung told NFL Films that George Halas once knocked on the door of the Green Bay locker room five minutes before a game and told Vince Lombardi, “You better have your team ready because we’re going to kick your [expletive]!”

Embrace those winning approaches of Papa Bear, not the milquetoast brand the organization showed the world 18 months ago on Hard Knocks. The organization and its hierarchy spent hours making sure swearing did not air on HBO. Think about that, they used important time and energy on editing a TV show. Talk about priorities. One producer from the series told me that they were shocked by the organization. This is football. It’s raw, it’s emotional, it’s violent. With all of that, the language gets salty. The Bears watered it down for no reason.

Let’s flash back to a year ago when the Bears were searching for a new coach.

Many wondered if Johnson could set the tone as a head coach, especially after Dan Campbell handled all of that in Detroit. Ben has proven his presence is every bit as important as his playbook.

At his first press conference as Bears coach, Johnson told everyone to be “comfortable with being uncomfortable”. You like his approach? Take his advice, because I certainly can get comfortable with winning. Never change, Ben.

• Marc Silverman shares his opinions on the Bears weekly for Shaw Local. Tune in and listen to the “Waddle & Silvy” show weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. on ESPN 1000.