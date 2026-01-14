Chicago Bears try to avoid hangover, switch focus to Rams in NFC divisional matchup

Even a few days later, some Chicago Bears still struggled to find the right words to describe what happened Saturday night.

Some players called Saturday’s comeback win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card one of the best games they’ve ever played in. Some described Soldier Field that night as one of the best environments they’ve experienced. Others said it will take some time, years even, to truly process what happened that night.

But the Bears also echoed a similar refrain when they reconvened at Halas Hall in Lake Forest on Wednesday. Saturday was a night to remember. Yet their sole focus is now on Sunday’s NFC divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field.

“That was an emotional game, but it’s over with,” running back D’Andre Swift said at Halas Hall on Wednesday. “We know that. The emotions were high especially the way that game ended, but that’s over with and I feel like everyone in this building, players and coaches know that. We have a great task at hand this week, coming up on Sunday. There’s a great opponent coming in. We can’t dwell on last week. It was great to be a part of it, but we’ve got to turn the page.”

Easier said than done. Saturday was an emotional moment for the franchise and its fanbase. Not only did Chicago pick up its first playoff win since the 2010 playoffs. It did it in dramatic fashion against their oldest rival.

The Bears have a good history of moving on in their previous six fourth-quarter comebacks this season. They’re 5-1 in games following one of those comebacks — they had a bye week between their wins over the Las Vegas Raiders and the Washington Commanders. Three of those wins were fourth-quarter comebacks and Chicago fell a play short against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17.

Much of that success has come because of the week-by-week mentality Bears head coach Ben Johnson and his coaching staff instilled during the spring. Johnson’s kept up that mentality throughout the season despite what happened the previous week.

That message is being echoed once again this week.

“I think we’re going to do a good job here shifting the focus, starting our work week just like we’ve been doing each and every week,” Johnson said. “That’s really what it comes down to. We cannot let a win or a loss linger for too long. That’s our job as coaches, making sure we have the right mindset going into the week. And I keep saying it every week, but our veteran leadership, I don’t know if I’ve been around it at this level before, just week in and week out, we know they have a good pulse for the locker room. Their message is going to be really what we need to hear.”

Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (left) and safety Kevin Byard III close in on Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs during their NFL Wild Card game Saturday at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Veteran quarterback Case Keenum has first-hand experience of moving on from an emotional playoff win.

Keemun was the Minnesota Vikings quarterback when they pulled off the “Minneapolis Miracle” in 2018. He threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs as time expired to lead the Vikings past the New Orleans Saints in their NFC divisional matchup.

Minnesota didn’t respond well after the thriller. The Vikings lost 38-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles the following week in the NFC Championship game.

Bears center Drew Dalman said earlier in the week that Keenum shared some of what he learned from that experience Monday after the team’s offensive meetings. Keenum said it’s fine to enjoy the win in the moment. But Keenum also emphasized it’s important to move on to the next task at hand quickly to avoid a lull in their next game.

“Anytime you win in the playoffs, it’s always going to be emotional, especially playing at home,” safety Kevin Byard said. “But equally as much as you are on the high end, you got to reset immediately because all these teams we’re playing are great teams. We got the potential more-than-likely league MVP coming to town, we can’t be thinking about Green Bay anymore. As fun as that was, it’s a whole new week. We’re trying to be 1-0 this week.”

Even if the Bears are moving on from Saturday’s win, they’ll want to recreate that environment at Soldier Field.

Saturday was the loudest many fans and players had ever heard and felt the stadium. It was so raucous during the fourth quarter that it even shook the press box. Players like quarterback Caleb Williams enjoyed moments after the game by celebrating with fans.

Williams and the Bears will try to replicate that environment Sunday against the Rams.

“The best moments are those moments when you can look up in the stands and they’re rowdy, they’re loving the moment and then you go to a locker room and your brothers, your family is in there and they’re all smiling and laughing and joking,” Williams said. “So, those are the moments that you live for as a player. Those are the moments that you live for as a competitor and I would say as a leader also.”