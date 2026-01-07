Chicago Bears injury report: Rome Odunze, Kyler Gordon limited at practice

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze goes between New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (left) and safety Tyler Nubin earlier this season at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze and slot cornerback Kyler Gordon practiced Wednesday as the team returned to the field ahead of Saturday’s Wild Card matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Gordon (groin) took part in his first practice in limited fashion since the team designated him to come off injured reserve and opened his 21-day practice window on Tuesday. He had missed the team’s last five games and only played in three this season because of injuries. Chicago didn’t hold a practice Tuesday but estimated he would’ve been limited.

Odunze (foot) took part in his second straight practice in limited fashion. He had missed the last five games of the regular season but remained optimistic Wednesday and said he planned to play Saturday.

“I’m planning on playing,” Odunze said at Halas Hall in Lake Forest. “But I’ve been planning on playing for weeks.”

Cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson (concussion) and defensive end Joe Tyron-Shoyinka (concussion) were both listed as did not practice for a second straight day. Gardner-Johnson sustained his injury against the Detroit Lions on Sunday while Tyron-Shoyinka has now missed his second week of practice.

The Bears also added veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (rest) to the injury report Wednesday as well as linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (concussion).

Wide receiver DJ Moore (knee) and starting left tackle Ozzy Trapilo (quad) both remained limited for a second straight day while cornerback Jaylon Jones (ankle) was added Wednesday and was limited.

Wide receiver Jahdae Walker (illness) and cornerback Nick McCloud (illness) were both full participants Wednesday, as was left tackle Braxton Jones (knee). Braxton Jones was designated to return off injured reserve Tuesday along with Gordon.