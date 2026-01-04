Chicago Bears’ opponents for 2026 season set

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams makes a loop around the stadium slapping hands with fans to celebrate after their 22-16 overtime win over the Green Bay Packers last month at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The Chicago Bears’ opponents for the 2026 season are set.

The Bears will go against their regular home-and-home series with the NFC North teams, the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers. They’ll also play all the teams in the NFC South and AFC East divisions on top of the winners of the NFC East, NFC West and AFC South after they won the NFC North this season.

After playing eight home games this season, Chicago will have nine at Soldier Field and eight on the road. One of those home games could be an international game. The Bears’ international designate markets are the United Kingdom and Spain.

The NFL will announce the 2026 schedule some time in May. Here are the Bears’ 2026 opponents.

Home

Lions

Vikings

Packers

Buccaneers

Eagles

Jaguars

Jets

Patriots

Saints

Away

Lions

Vikings

Packers

Bills

Dolphins

Falcons

Panthers

Seahawks