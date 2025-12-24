What Chicago Bears coordinators said Wednesday ahead of playing the 49ers

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is pressured by Green Bay Packers defensive end Rashan Gary as he throws a pass Saturday during their game at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Chicago Bears coordinators met with reporters at Halas Hall in Lake Forest on Wednesday as they continued preparing for Sunday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Bears are in an interesting spot with two weeks left in the regular season. They’ve found ways to win games in dramatic fashion in order to earn an 11-4 record and a playoff berth for the first time since 2020. But there are still plenty of things Chicago will need to improve on before the postseason starts.

They’ll get a good test going against a talented 49ers team in front of a national audience. Here are three of the most interesting things the Bears said Wednesday.

On Caleb Williams’ arm strength

The strong winds in Saturday’s game against the Green Bay Packers played a major role in the kicking game (more on that later). But it also affected the passing game as well.

There were times quarterbacks from both teams struggled to throw in crosswinds that hovered around 20 miles per hour for most of the night. But Bears quarterback Caleb Williams converted on some critical throws late, including the game-tying throw to wide receiver Jahdae Walker and game-winning throw to DJ Moore, in order to win.

Williams came out of college known for his arm strength. It’s allowed the Bears to continue to pass in colder months despite unfavorable conditions.

“Our stadium, we feel like it’s an advantage for us because it does get windy, we do have to play in the elements and we feel like we have a quarterback that can cut the wind a little bit,” Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said Wednesday. “Regardless of where we’re playing or what the conditions are we feel like he’s going to be able to throw the ball well. No I don’t think it’s as appreciated and yet him being able to go out and execute it and everybody being able to see that is really a big positive.”

Williams’ perfect 46-yard to Moore to win the game was even more impressive because of those conditions. He’s struggled at times to hit on the deep shots early in his NFL career. But he proved that he can hit them in clutch moments.

“It’s something that we spend time and talk about,” Doyle said. “So in a big moment with the brightest lights and to be able to go execute and do that, it was awesome to see that. But that’s something that we’re going to expect from him on a regular basis just because that’s what he’s capable of and really it’s about just that consistently now day-in and day-out and then on Sundays.”

Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson on Saturday during their game at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

On a defensive red zone shutout

Chicago was in a position to win Saturday after the Bears defense turned the Packers away in the red zone. Green Bay failed to score a touchdown in all five of its trips to the red zone.

Different players played key roles. Cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson stopped the Packers on their first fourth down attempt while Green Bay settled for field goals in their three other trips.

“It was good to see when you put the plan in place and the guys understanding the things we have to do and how we have to win this game and go in and execute and execute the plan the way we needed to,” Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. “That was good to see.”

Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright made a game-saving play in the third quarter in one of those other red zone trips. He ran toward Packers running back Josh Jacobs on a run and ripped the ball out, which Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds recovered.

Wright has played those types of plays all season. He has five interceptions in what’s been a big comeback season to go along with two forced fumbles.

“I think it’s just what he does,” Allen said. “He’s extremely ball conscious and he’s looking for the opportunities that present themselves to take the ball away. And that was one of those opportunities. It’s not the first time he’s done it but it was a heck of a play by him. He’s had a great year. He’s made a lot of big plays for us and looking forward to him continuing that.”

On Cairo Santos’ clutch performance

Bears kicker Cairo Santos earned the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor for Week 16 on Wednesday after he played a major role in his team’s comeback win against the Green Bay Packers. He made field goals from 46, 51 and 43 yards, respectively, to put Williams and the offense in a spot to force overtime and win the game.

Saturday’s game was why the Bears believe in Santos as their kicker. He had to battle strong wind just that went across the field and made all of his attempts. Santos’ familiarity with Soldier Field played a major role in that success.

“For him to just have the mental fortitude to stay focused and play the conditions is what we talk about doing,” Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower said. “Not trying to beat the conditions, not being upset about the conditions, but play the conditions. I thought he did an excellent job with that. Struck the ball really well. It helped us. It helped us a ton.”

It’s why the Bears haven’t wavered on Santos despite some struggles this year. Santos has made 24 of the 29 field goals he’s attempted this season with a season-long of 54 yards. He’s missed a field goal attempt between 30-39 yards and two attempts from 40-49 yards while kickers around the league are making more from longer distances than Santos.

But Santos has overcome some of those struggles and come up big in key moments. He kicked the game-winner against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11 and played well in other games to earn three game balls this season.

“The resilience in which he’s able to operate with is a reason why you see him doing it for 12-plus years and being consistent,” Hightower said. “You can’t undervalue that guy and no one does. But you really have to appreciate him in general, but especially what he did in those conditions that was that was amazing.”