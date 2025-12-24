Chicago Bears’ Cairo Santos named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 16

Chicago Bears place kicker Cairo Santos (right) gets a headbut from his holder punter Tory Taylor after kicking a late field goal Saturday during their game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The Chicago Bears added another NFC honor Wednesday. The NFL named kicker Cairo Santos the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 16.

Santos earned the honor after playing a pivotal role in the Bears’ comeback against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. He made all three of his field goal attempts for 46, 51 and 43 yards in tough crosswinds at Soldier Field. Santos’ 51-yard field goal registered as his 25th made field goal of 50-plus yards as a member of the Bears, the most by any kicker in franchise history.

Santos also helped the Bears recover their first onside kick of the season and first for the club since Week 12 of 2024.

He became the fifth different Bear to be named NFC Player of the Week this season. It marks the first season since 2006 (six) in which at least five different Bears have earned the honors.