5 big takeaways from Chicago Bears’ 22-16 win over the Packers

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams makes a loop around the stadium slapping hands with fans to celebrate after their 22-16 overtime win over the Green Bay Packers Saturday, December 20, 2025, at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The Chicago Bears somehow did it once again. In a season full of improbable comebacks, the Bears pulled out the most-stunning of them all against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on Saturday night.

The Bears first overcame a 10-point deficit with just over five minutes left in the game to force overtime. Then quarterback Caleb Williams threw a 46-yard walk-off pass to DJ Moore to win the game 22-16 in overtime.

Saturday marked the Bears’ sixth fourth-quarterback comeback of the season. It also was Chicago’s 11th win of the season as the team got closer to securing a playoff berth for the first time since 2020.

Here are the five big takeaways from a stunning win at home.

Trusting to throw to anyone

Williams didn’t have his full arsenal of targets Saturday. But he trusted what he did have on the field to make critical throws.

Chicago played without two of its top wide receivers. Rome Odunze missed his second straight game with a foot injury while rookie Luther Burden III missed his second game of the season with an ankle injury.

Williams still found ways to move the ball down the field. He hit Moore on a few big throws in crunch time. None was bigger than the 46-yard walk-off throw in overtime. Moore finished the game with 97 receiving yards on five catches.

But Williams also trusted undrafted rookie Jahdae Walker in a critical situation. Facing fourth down at the Green Bay 6-yard line, Williams escaped pressure and hit a wide open Walker in the corner of the end zone to tie the game and force overtime.

“No issue,” Williams said. “Whoever’s on that field on that time, I trust them that they’re going to do their job and make plays when the ball is in the air.”

Nahshon Wright makes an impact, again

Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright continued his career season in the third quarter with another impressive takeaway.

The Packers seemed poised to score and build upon their 6-3 lead when they reached the Bears 4 yard line. But Wright ran toward Green Bay running back Josh Jacobs during a run and ripped the ball out of Jacobs’ hands. The ball bounced on the field and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds recovered it.

Chicago failed to take advantage of the play offensively. The Bears picked up a first down on the following drive but was then forced to punt.

Saturday was the latest way Wright has made an impact for the Bears this year. Wright has intercepted five passes this season and forced two fumbles.

“I’ve always been taught when somebody wraps the ball carrier up, the second one comes in and gets the ball,” Wright said. “So I don’t know who wrapped him up. I kind of got in and then just got my hand under the ball and ripped at it.”

Cairo Santos overcomes adversity

Bears kicker Cairo Santos came in clutch for the Bears despite battling strong wind gusts Saturday night.

The winds fluctuated around Soldier Field for most of the night. There were some moments when one side of the field had string winds and the other didn’t.

Santos battled the crosswinds across the field and made some critical kicks. He knocked in a 46-yard field goal in the third quarter and made 51- and 43-yard kicks in the fourth quarter to set up the onside kick the Bears eventually recovered. Santos also made the point-after attempt after Williams hit Walker for a touchdown.

It was an impressive showing for Santos, who had struggled at times this season. His familiarity with the winds off the lakefront made a major difference.

“It’s huge,” tight end Cole Kmet said. “I mean for whatever flack he gets, to be able to perform in this weather with the consistency that he does, is it’s not easy to do. I’ve seen guys struggle with it. You see guys who come in from other teams and they have issues with it, even even guys with huge legs, you got to be able to play the wind.”

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai celebrates after their 22-16 overtime win over the Green Bay Packers Saturday, December 20, 2025, at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Broken trick play

A failed trick play on the Bears’ opening drive kept the Bears from taking an early lead and building upon the energy at Soldier Field. Chicago faced fourth-and-1 at the Green Bay 4 yard line when Bears head coach Ben Johnson decided to grab a play from his bag of tricks.

The play started with rookie running back Kyle Monangai in the wildcat formation before tight end Kmet went under center. Center Drew Dalman attempted to snap the ball to Monangai but it went high, which forced Monangai to jump on it for a loss at the Packers 22.

The play call was not the first time Bears head coach Ben Johnson had run it. He ran it in 2023 when he was the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator. The play had worked then and running back David Montgomery picked up yards on the run.

Johnson seemed confident in the decision to use the play at the moment. It just wasn’t executed correctly.

“That was one that we felt strongly about, obviously,” Johnson said. “Probably last thing in my mind was that the ball was going to go over the head.”

Undisciplined play

Chicago played undisciplined football Saturday in their biggest game of the season. Much of that poor play occurred because of persona fouls.

It started on the opening kickoff when D’Marco Jackson jumped on top of the pile and was called for a personal file. Defensive end Austin Booker was then called for a roughing the passer penalty on Green Bay’s opening drive.

Booker earned another roughing the passer penalty in the second quarter when he made head-to-head contact with Packers QB Jordan Love on a sack that forced Love out of the game. Safety Jaquan Brisker was then called for a unnecessary roughness penalty when Green Bay backup QB Malik Willis gave himself up on a run.

Chicago finished the game 10 penalties for 105 yards.

“We had a couple of those 15-yard variety that I thought we could’ve done a better job making sure we didn’t commit those,” Johnson said. “That would’ve helped us along the way.”