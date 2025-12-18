Silvy: This is the biggest Bears–Packers game in a decade, and Chicago is built to win it

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) rolls out of the pocket during an NFL game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) (Jeffrey Phelps/AP)

If not now, then when?

The Bears have the Packers exactly where they want them. Back in first place in the NFC North and winners of 6 of 7 games and 10 of 12 overall. Homefield advantage, revenge factor from two weeks ago, and Micah Parsons is out for the year.

Welcome to the biggest regular-season game at Soldier Field since the Bears faced Green Bay in the 2013 finale, where the winner took the division title. It didn’t go the Bears’ way. It hasn’t gone their way for decades.

Does it get any better than a Saturday night fight on the lakefront, with Christmas just days away, and the weather moderating with high temperatures in the 40s? It’s time for the Bears to thaw this rivalry and start heating up with not just wins, but meaningful wins.

The Bears have played on a Saturday in the regular season only four times in the past 30 years, and each time, they held a losing record. This is different. It’s Chicago’s largest holiday party. The atmosphere at Soldier Field should be as good as ever. Ben Johnson, Caleb Williams, and Grady Jarrett have gone out of their way to rally Chicago fans to create even more of a home-field advantage.

I do believe we’ll be standing and celebrating a Bears win when it’s all said and done. They have the better offensive line, a quarterback made for moments like these, and a coach as smart as anyone in the NFL. Johnson is still stewing from the last-second defeat two weeks ago and the “grab and go” handshake from Matt LeFleur.

By the time a Super Bowl winner is crowned, most Bears fans, including me, will proclaim this season a success no matter what happens in these final three games. I still catch myself shaking my head in disbelief that the Bears are this good and the season has been so much fun. In the meantime, as long as we’re here now, don’t settle.

Before you roll your eyes, I can’t remember a season where the NFL postseason has been more wide open.

And even in years when there is an overwhelming favorite, stuff happens.

Who would’ve ever predicted that Tom Brady would lose the Super Bowl twice to Eli Manning and once to Nick Foles? In 2007, Brady and the Pats were 18-0 and still lost. The one time Aaron Rodgers won his title, the Packers were just 10-6 and the sixth seed in the NFC.

Who would’ve thought the Bears’ run game would be as good as it is now?

As they say, a good run game travels in the postseason. Take a look at the comparison between these two running backs so far this season:

Player A:

240 carries, 940 yards, 6 TDs, 3.9 avg

Player B:

191 carries, 935 yards, 7 TDs, 4.9 avg

Player A is Saquon Barkley.

Player B is D’Andre Swift.

I understand that Barkley is still the better player and that the offensive lines play a huge role in these numbers, but Swift deserves his flowers for bouncing back from last year and hitting the hole more decisively to become a real weapon. Swift is a great example of how this coaching staff has developed not only youngsters but veterans who have been around the block.

If the Bears expect to continue this dream season, a win against the Packers is a must. Somehow, someway, the Bears’ defensive line must get pressure on Jordan Love. Two weeks ago, Dennis Allen’s defense was burned during numerous blitzes. I didn’t blame Allen since it was the only way he could create pressure with Montez Sweat and Gervon Dexter being inconsistent and, quite frankly, unreliable. Sacks and wrapping up Josh Jacobs will impact the game greatly.

Caleb was much sharper to start the game against the Browns; it’s a requirement against the Pack.

I’m confident 2025 is just the start of sustained success for the Bears. This should be their version of the 2009 Blackhawks or 2015 Bears. Caleb will only get better. No one on this team is really having a career year statistically, and the Bears have done this while losing more games due to injuries than any team in the league.

Beat Green Bay.

And they will.

Bears 27, Packers 23.

• Marc Silverman shares his opinions on the Bears weekly for Shaw Local. Tune in and listen to the “Waddle & Silvy” show weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. on ESPN 1000.