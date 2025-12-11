Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Bears

Chicago Bears injury report: Rome Odunze, Tyrique Stevenson return to practice field

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) warms up against the Philadelphia Eagles last month in Philadelphia. (Chris Szagola/AP)

By Michal Dwojak

The Chicago Bears officially got two playmakers back on the practice field Thursday.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze (foot) and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (hip) both returned in limited fashion for the first time in over a week. Both were listed as limited in an estimated report the team released Wednesday after the team only held a walkthrough that day.

They’ll each test out how they feel at practice Friday before the team gives a designation for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field. But it’s a step in the right direction for both players.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon (groin) and running back Travis Homer (ankle) both didn’t practice for a second straight day while wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (hamstring) was limited once again.

Rookie linebacker Ruben Hyppolite and cornerback Jaylon Johnson (groin) were both listed a full participants again.

Chicago BearsDeKalb County Front HeadlinesDuPage and Cook County Front HeadlinesIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesGrundy County Front HeadlinesKane County Front HeadlinesKendall County Front HeadlinesKankakee County Front HeadlinesLake County Journal Front HeadlinesMcHenry County Front HeadlinesOgle County Front HeadlinesSauk Valley Front HeadlinesWill County Front HeadlinesShaw Local Front HeadlinesRome OdunzeJaylon JohnsonTyrique Stevenson
Michal Dwojak

Michal Dwojak

Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter. He previously covered the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. Michal previously served as the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.