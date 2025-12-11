Chicago Bears injury report: Rome Odunze, Tyrique Stevenson return to practice field

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) warms up against the Philadelphia Eagles last month in Philadelphia. (Chris Szagola/AP)

The Chicago Bears officially got two playmakers back on the practice field Thursday.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze (foot) and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (hip) both returned in limited fashion for the first time in over a week. Both were listed as limited in an estimated report the team released Wednesday after the team only held a walkthrough that day.

They’ll each test out how they feel at practice Friday before the team gives a designation for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field. But it’s a step in the right direction for both players.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon (groin) and running back Travis Homer (ankle) both didn’t practice for a second straight day while wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (hamstring) was limited once again.

Rookie linebacker Ruben Hyppolite and cornerback Jaylon Johnson (groin) were both listed a full participants again.