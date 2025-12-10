Shaw Local

Bears

Chicago Bears injury report: Rome Odunze, Tyrique Stevenson both return in estimated report

Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

By Michal Dwojak

The Chicago Bears got some good injury news Wednesday as they started preparing for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze (foot) and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (hip) both would’ve returned to practice in limited fashion Wednesday according to an estimated injury report the Bears released. Chicago didn’t hold a practice and instead ran a walkthrough.

That’s encouraging news as the Bears enter the final four-game stretch of the regular season and make their playoff push. Odunze missed his first career game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday while Stevenson has missed the past two games.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon (groin) and running back Travis Homer (ankle) both would’ve missed practice Wednesday. Gordon suffered his third soft-tissue injury of the year as he warmed up to play against the Packers. Bears head coach Ben Johnson didn’t have an update on Gordon, who’s played in three games this season, but didn’t sound encouraged.

“I haven’t heard over the last couple of days the extent of it,” Johnson said at Halas Hall in Lake Forest on Wednesday. “But coming out of that one, it didn’t look very good.”

Rookie linebacker Ruben Hyppolite (shoulder) would’ve been upgraded to a full participant after returning for the first time in a few weeks in limited fashion Friday. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson (groin) also would’ve been a full participant.

Michal Dwojak

Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter. He previously covered the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. Michal previously served as the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.