Chicago Bears injury report: Rome Odunze, Tyrique Stevenson both return in estimated report

Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) celebrates after a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Chicago Bears earlier this season in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

The Chicago Bears got some good injury news Wednesday as they started preparing for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze (foot) and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (hip) both would’ve returned to practice in limited fashion Wednesday according to an estimated injury report the Bears released. Chicago didn’t hold a practice and instead ran a walkthrough.

That’s encouraging news as the Bears enter the final four-game stretch of the regular season and make their playoff push. Odunze missed his first career game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday while Stevenson has missed the past two games.

#Bears Injury Report



The Chicago Bears conducted a walk-thru on Wednesday, participation is an estimation. pic.twitter.com/KgNLDUJrNQ — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) December 10, 2025

Cornerback Kyler Gordon (groin) and running back Travis Homer (ankle) both would’ve missed practice Wednesday. Gordon suffered his third soft-tissue injury of the year as he warmed up to play against the Packers. Bears head coach Ben Johnson didn’t have an update on Gordon, who’s played in three games this season, but didn’t sound encouraged.

“I haven’t heard over the last couple of days the extent of it,” Johnson said at Halas Hall in Lake Forest on Wednesday. “But coming out of that one, it didn’t look very good.”

Rookie linebacker Ruben Hyppolite (shoulder) would’ve been upgraded to a full participant after returning for the first time in a few weeks in limited fashion Friday. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson (groin) also would’ve been a full participant.