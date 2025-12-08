Packers foil Bears’ fourth-quarter comeback. Here’s what you need to know

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks to pass against Green Bay Packers defensive end Rashan Gary (52) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) (Morry Gash/AP)

Jordan Love threw for 234 yards and 3 touchdowns, Caleb Williams was intercepted in the end zone in the final seconds, and the Packers held off the Bears 28-21 Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Three moments that mattered

1. Comeback foiled: Trailing 28-21 when they got the ball with 3:26 left in the fourth quarter, the Bears drove from their own 26 to the Green Bay 14. Their comeback hopes ended when Williams under-threw TE Cole Kmet in the end zone on fourth-and-inches. CB Keisean Nixon intercepted the ball with 22 seconds left, sealing the Packers’ win.

2. Josh dang it: The Bears defense seemingly had Packers RB Josh Jacobs covered on an outside run with the score tied 21-all late in the fourth. Jacobs, however, blew past several tacklers and raced 21 yards to the Bears 7. Four plays later, the physical back scored from the 2 with 3:32 left.

3. Costly kickoff: On the ensuing play after Cairo Santos’ 33-yard field goal got the Bears to within 7-3 with 1:14 left in the first half, his squib kick didn’t reach the landing zone (receiving team’s 20-yard line). The penalty gave the Packers the ball at their own 40, and four plays later Love threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to WR Bo Melton.

Three things that worked

1. Warming up to the running game: The Bears didn’t commit to running the ball until more than halfway through the game. When they finally did, they moved downfield with precision and physicality, keeping their defense off the field. Kyle Monangai kept running over people, and D’Andre Swift kept running equally as hard. The duo was instrumental on the Bears’ game-tying, 17-play, 83-yard, eight-plus-minute drive that Williams finished with a 1-yard TD pass to TE Colston Loveland.

2. Second-half response from offense: The Bears needed a big drive from their offense after a lackluster performance in the first half. Williams was terrific on a 10-play, 64-yard response. He bounced off a would-be sack before hitting Kmet on the sideline for a 26-yard gain. Four plays later, Williams threaded a sidearm pass from the 1 to WR Olamide Zaccheaus, who made a diving catch in the right corner of the end zone with 8:20 left in the third.

3. Pressure on the QB/keeping pressure off the QB: Love wasn’t running for his life, but the Bears’ pass rush was better after it was almost nonexistent against Philadelphia the previous week. Sweat had the Bears’ only sack, increasing his team-best total to 8.5. Meanwhile, the Bears’ offensive line was effective neutralizing game-wrecker Micah Parsons (12.5 sacks on the season), holding the three-time All-Pro without a sack.

Three things that didn’t

1. First-half passing game: It was more of the same for the Bears QB. While Love continually showed a deft touch on lobs and deep balls, Williams struggled with accuracy and timing. At one point late in the first half, his passing yards equaled his pass attempts (11). He was only 1 of 7 for 2 yards in the first quarter.

2. Toasted secondary: DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson had an interception on the Packers’ opening possession, but the Bears secondary gave up too many big plays. Love threw a 23-yard TD pass on third-and-10 to Christian Watson, who burned S Kevin Byard III, to open the scoring in the second quarter. On the Packers’ second score, S Jaquan Brisker was late getting to Melton, who had plenty of running room down the middle of the field. Watson outraced Gardner-Johnson on a 41-yard catch-and-run TD in the third.

3. Run defense: Like tackling the opposing QB, the Bears defense has struggled stopping the run. Jacobs came into the game averaging only 3.9 yards a carry (731 yards on the season), but he averaged 4.3 yards on 20 carries (86 yards) against the Bears.

What’s next?

After seeing their five-game winning streak snapped, the 9-4 Bears return to Soldier Field for the first time in three weeks when they host the 3-10 Browns at noon Sunday.